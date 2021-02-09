Soccer-Everton's Rodriguez faces late fitness test for Spurs game

Everton midfielder James Rodriguez faces a late fitness test ahead of Wednesday's FA Cup fifth-round tie at home to Tottenham Hotspur, manager Carlo Ancelotti said on Tuesday. Rodriguez scored in Saturday's 3-3 Premier League draw at Manchester United but was taken off late in the game.

"He had a little problem on his calf, a tight calf," Ancelotti told reporters. "I took him out after 70 minutes to avoid risk. "He will train today. If the calf is still tight he will play on Sunday (at home to Fulham in the league)."

Goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, who missed the last two games, will also undergo a late fitness test. Midfielder Allan is back training after two months out with a hamstring injury but is not ready to face Tottenham.

Striker Joshua King, who joined the Merseyside club from Bournemouth last week, will also not feature on Wednesday because he is cup-tied. The Italian manager expects a tough test against Jose Mourinho's side.

"Tottenham are still a fantastic team, they have everything," Ancelotti said. "It's one of the top teams in the league and we know how difficult it will be. "It's a crucial moment for everyone, we have important games. Now we are really focused on the game tomorrow, reaching the quarter-finals will be really important. We are prepared to fight and to play a good game."

