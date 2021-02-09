Left Menu

Soccer-Everton's Rodriguez faces late fitness test for Spurs game

Everton midfielder James Rodriguez faces a late fitness test ahead of Wednesday's FA Cup fifth-round tie at home to Tottenham Hotspur, manager Carlo Ancelotti said on Tuesday. If the calf is still tight he will play on Sunday (at home to Fulham in the league)." Goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, who missed the last two games, will also undergo a late fitness test.

Reuters | Updated: 09-02-2021 19:24 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 19:24 IST
Soccer-Everton's Rodriguez faces late fitness test for Spurs game

Everton midfielder James Rodriguez faces a late fitness test ahead of Wednesday's FA Cup fifth-round tie at home to Tottenham Hotspur, manager Carlo Ancelotti said on Tuesday. Rodriguez scored in Saturday's 3-3 Premier League draw at Manchester United but was taken off late in the game.

"He had a little problem on his calf, a tight calf," Ancelotti told reporters. "I took him out after 70 minutes to avoid risk. "He will train today. If the calf is still tight he will play on Sunday (at home to Fulham in the league)."

Goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, who missed the last two games, will also undergo a late fitness test. Midfielder Allan is back training after two months out with a hamstring injury but is not ready to face Tottenham.

Striker Joshua King, who joined the Merseyside club from Bournemouth last week, will also not feature on Wednesday because he is cup-tied. The Italian manager expects a tough test against Jose Mourinho's side.

"Tottenham are still a fantastic team, they have everything," Ancelotti said. "It's one of the top teams in the league and we know how difficult it will be. "It's a crucial moment for everyone, we have important games. Now we are really focused on the game tomorrow, reaching the quarter-finals will be really important. We are prepared to fight and to play a good game."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

Colombia to give temporary protective status to Venezuelan migrants

Energy stocks lift London's FTSE 100 as oil prices surge

Google dedicates doodle to Shadia, Egyptian actress, singer on her 90th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Border fencing construction, Hi-Tech surveillance among steps to check smuggling along India-Bangladesh border: MHA

Construction of border fencing and floodlighting, and introduction of Hi-Tech surveillance equipment are among the slew of steps taken by the Central government to deter infiltration and smuggling along the India-Bangladesh border, the Mini...

"Merciless" Russia may face new sanctions, EU's Borrell says

The European Unions top diplomat said on Tuesday that Russias government was increasingly authoritarian and showed no tolerance of democratic rule of law, warning that a new round of sanctions was a possibility.They are merciless, EU foreig...

FIR lodged about missing farmer who participated in Jan 26 tractor rally: Police to HC

Police on Tuesday told the Delhi High Court that a missing person FIR has been registered about a Haryana-based farmer whose whereabouts are not known since January 26 after he participated in a tractor rally in the national capital that tu...

FinMin permits Rs 2,731 cr add'l borrowing by Rajasthan post reforms

The Finance Ministry on Tuesday said it has permitted Rajasthan to borrow an additional Rs 2,731 crore after the state undertook reform in one-nation one ration card system. Rajasthan has become the 12th State in the country to successfully...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021