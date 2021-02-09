Left Menu

Soccer-Salary caps in League One and League Two withdrawn

The move was criticised by the players' union, which had served the EFL with a notice of arbitration and called for the new rules not to come into effect until that process was completed. "An independent arbitration panel has upheld a claim from the PFA that the EFL was in breach of the constitution of the Professional Football Negotiating and Consultative Committee (PFNCC) by introducing squad salary caps," the EFL said in a statement.

Reuters | Updated: 09-02-2021 20:41 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 20:41 IST
Soccer-Salary caps in League One and League Two withdrawn
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Salary caps for League One and League Two clubs, representing the third and fourth tiers of English football, have been withdrawn following a decision by an independent arbitration panel, the players' union (PFA) said on Tuesday. In August, League One and League Two clubs had voted in favour of introducing salary caps for their squads.

League One clubs had agreed to cap total expenditure on player salaries at 2.5 million pounds ($3.45 million) while those in League Two agreed to an upper limit of 1.5 million pounds ($2.07 million). The move was criticised by the players' union, which had served the EFL with a notice of arbitration and called for the new rules not to come into effect until that process was completed.

"An independent arbitration panel has upheld a claim from the PFA that the EFL was in breach of the constitution of the Professional Football Negotiating and Consultative Committee (PFNCC) by introducing squad salary caps," the EFL said in a statement. A number of EFL clubs have faced financial difficulties which have been accentuated by the COVID-19 pandemic and EFL chairman Rick Parry had called for a "complete rethink" of the financial model for clubs below the Premier League.

"The PFA welcomes the fact that the salary cap rules are automatically withdrawn and hopes to open constructive dialogue to agree reasonable cost control measures for the future," the players' union said in a statement. "Like everyone involved in football, the PFA wants to see sustainable clubs at all levels.

"The PFA believes it is now in the best interest of the leagues, the clubs, and the players to work together and agree on rules that promote financial stability." ($1 = 0.7253 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Colombia to give temporary protective status to Venezuelan migrants

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

Energy stocks lift London's FTSE 100 as oil prices surge

Google dedicates doodle to Shadia, Egyptian actress, singer on her 90th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mumbai gets new coach in Ramesh Powar ahead of Vijay Hazare Trophy

Former India off-spinner Ramesh Powar has been appointed as Mumbai teams coach for the Vijay Hazare Trophy, scheduled to begin from February 20.Mumbai Cricket Association secretary Sanjay Naik confirmed the development to PTI on Tuesday.Pow...

First phase of AP panchayat elections sees 81.42 per cent voter turnout

Eds updating with final voter percentage turnout Amaravati, Feb 9 PTI The first phase of polling for2,723 panchayats in Andhra Pradesh ended peacefully with 81.42per cent turnout, the State Election Commission said here onTuesday.The SEC, h...

Polish court orders historians to apologise over Holocaust book

A Warsaw court ruled on Tuesday that two historians tarnished the memory of a Polish villager in a book about the Holocaust and must apologise, in a case some academics warn could deter impartial research into Poles actions during World War...

Around 1.59 cr hospital admissions authorised till Feb 4 under Ayushman Bharat: MoS Choubey

Around 1.59 crore hospital admissions worth Rs 19,714 crore were authorised till February 4 through a network of 24,321 empanelled healthcare providers under the Ayushman Bharat - Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana AB-PMJAY scheme, the Rajya ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021