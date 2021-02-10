Left Menu

Soccer-Velez remove two players charged with sexual assault

Velez Sarsfield have removed two players from their first-team squad after they were formally charged by prosecutors in a sexual assault case, the Argentine club said on Tuesday. The club has offered to help the police with their investigation, and has made a psychologist available to the players involved.

Velez Sarsfield have removed two players from their first-team squad after they were formally charged by prosecutors in a sexual assault case, the Argentine club said on Tuesday. The players were identified by the club as Miguel Brizuela, a 24-year-old defender, and Thiago Almada, a 19-year-old attacking midfielder. Both made regular appearances in Velez’s team last season.

“It was decided to remove the two first team squad players until their legal situation is resolved,” the club said in a statement. The club has offered to help the police with their investigation, and has made a psychologist available to the players involved.

