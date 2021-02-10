Members of Australian women's cricket team to return at MCG to celebrate 'The Record'

Cricket Australia (CA) on Wednesday announced that the members of the Australian Women's Cricket Team on Thursday will return to the scene of their history-making T20 World Cup win to celebrate the launch of 'The Record' on Amazon Prime Video. 'The Record' is a two-part docu-series that follows the heroic exploits on the field, and the equally daring off-field campaign to "fill the MCG" for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup final.

Players in attendance will include Australian captain Meg Lanning, Ellyse Perry, Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Molly Strano, and Tayla Vlaeminck, along with producers Angela Pippos and Nicole Minchin. Australia had defeated India in the finals of the Women's T20 World Cup last year to win the title.

One week before Covid-19 suspended world sport, the Australian Women's Cricket Team produced something remarkable. 'The Record' tells the story of the Australian team's journey at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020. This audacious plan relies heavily on Australia getting through to the final. But, out-of-form players, injuries, a wild storm, the heavy burden of favouritism, and fierce competition, threaten to end Australia's campaign, and with it, hopes of a new world record.

Led fearlessly by captain Meg Lanning, a physically and mentally wounded Australia embark upon a miraculous recovery - all the way to the bright lights of the MCG. (ANI)

