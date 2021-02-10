Lyon extends streak with 5-1 win over Ajaccio in French Cup
Striker Memphis Depay put the hosts in front after 10 minutes and his teammates added three more goals before the interval. PSG will play without the injured Marco Verratti and Angel Di Maria.PTI | Paris | Updated: 10-02-2021 09:49 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 09:49 IST
Lyon posted its fifth consecutive win in all competitions with a 5-1 thrashing of second-division Ajaccio in the French Cup.
As top-flight teams entered the competition in the round of 64, Reims immediately stumbled and bowed out of the tournament with a 4-3 home loss to Valenciennes.
Currently second in the French league, Lyon prolonged its excellent run of form with a fine display of attacking soccer. Striker Memphis Depay put the hosts in front after 10 minutes and his teammates added three more goals before the interval. Houssem Aouar added a second-half penalty before Riad Nouri scored a consolation goal in the final minute.
Also, Lorient progressed with a hard-fought 2-1 win over Paris FC.
Paris Saint-Germain starts the defense of its title with a trip to second-division club Caen on Wednesday before traveling next week to Barcelona in the Champions League. PSG will play without the injured Marco Verratti and Angel Di Maria.
