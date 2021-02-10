Di Maria doubtful for PSG match at Barça in Champions League
But there are other players who can play and enable us to win matches, the coach said.The club will provide another update on Di Maria before the Barcelona game, Pochettino said.PTI | Paris | Updated: 10-02-2021 09:56 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 09:56 IST
Paris Saint-Germain winger Angel Di Maria will likely miss the team's Champions League game at Barcelona next week, coach Mauricio Pochettino said.
In PSG's 2-0 victory over Marseille on Sunday, the 32-year-old Argentina international limped off early with a right thigh injury.
Barcelona hosts PSG in the round-of-16 first leg next Tuesday.
''His participation in the match against Barcelona is compromised,'' Pochettino said in a news conference. ''His absence isn't a reason to change our ideas. We'll find the best available solutions.'' Pochettino spoke ahead of the team's French Cup match on Wednesday against Caen in the Normandy region.
''Angel has played a lot and he's an important player for us. But there are other players who can play and enable us to win matches,'' the coach said.
The club will provide another update on Di Maria before the Barcelona game, Pochettino said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
People News Roundup: Los Angeles mourns on the first anniversary of Kobe Bryant's death; Dwayne Johnson shares stories from his crazy youth in 'Young Rock' and more
NBA-Los Angeles mourns on first anniversary of Kobe Bryant's death
People News Roundup: Dwayne Johnson shares stories from his crazy youth in 'Young Rock'; Los Angeles mourns on first anniversary of Kobe Bryant's death and more
Angelina Jolie declined to direct Jamie Dornan & Dakota Johnson-starring Fifty Shades
Angelina Jolie's 'Those Who Wish Me Dead' to release in US on May 14