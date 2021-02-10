HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Australian Open day three

Left Menu

Times local (GMT +11): 1630 FUCSOVICS KNOCKS OUT WAWRINKA IN FIVE SETS Hungarian Marton Fucsovics got the better of three-time Grand Slam champion and 17th seed Stan Wawrinka 7-5 6-1 4-6 2-6 7-6(9) in a thriller lasting almost four hours.

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 10-02-2021 11:28 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 11:28 IST
Highlights of day three of the Australian Open tennis championships at Melbourne Park on Wednesday. All matches are second round. Times local (GMT +11): 1630 FUCSOVICS KNOCKS OUT WAWRINKA IN FIVE SETS

Hungarian Marton Fucsovics got the better of three-time Grand Slam champion and 17th seed Stan Wawrinka 7-5 6-1 4-6 2-6 7-6(9) in a thriller lasting almost four hours. 1610 MUGURUZA EASES PAST SAMSONOVA

Spanish 14th seed Garbine Muguruza sealed a 6-3 6-1 win over Russian qualifier Liudmila Samsonova in just over an hour. READ MORE:

1430 SERENA STROLLS INTO ROUND THREE Serena Williams, chasing a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title, raced past Serbia's Nina Stojanovic 6-3 6-0 in just 69 minutes to reach the third round for the 19th time.

1420 SCHWARTZMAN BREEZES PAST MULLER Argentine eighth seed Diego Schwartzman converted nine break points in a dominant 6-2 6-0 6-3 win over France's lucky loser Alexandre Muller.

1420 AUGER-ALIASSIME KNOCKS OUT HOME HOPE DUCKWORTH Canadian youngster Felix Auger-Aliassime progressed to the third round for the first time with a 6-4 6-1 6-2 win over local favourite James Duckworth.

1240 SABALENKA ADVANCES WITH WIN OVER KASATKINA Seventh seed Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus ground down classy Russian Daria Kasatkina 7-6(5) 6-3 in the early match at Margaret Court Arena.

1240 ANDREESCU'S COMEBACK CUT SHORT BY HSIEH Bianca Andreescu's comeback after a 15-month absence from tennis ended abruptly in the second round of the Australian Open on Wednesday with the Canadian eighth seed crumbling to a 6-3 6-2 defeat to Taiwan's Hsieh Su-wei in the opening match at Rod Laver Arena.

1108 PLAY GETS UNDERWAY Play began on a warm, sunny morning at Melbourne Park with the temperature hovering around 24 degrees Celsius.

Authorities reported two new locally acquired cases of COVID-19 in the state of Victoria late on Tuesday.

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

