QUOTES-Tennis-Quotes from day three of the Australian Open

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 10-02-2021 12:06 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 12:06 IST
Quotes from day three of the Australian Open tennis championships on Wednesday: * "I haven't met Robert Downey Jr. and I love Marvel and Iron Man. I went shallow there, but it's fine." Serena Williams, when asked to name a celebrity she would like to meet.

* "Right now, I feel like I'm dying." Marton Fucsovics on having to play a second consecutive five-setter to reach the third round. * "In the first 10 years I was staying mostly in the hotel room and tennis court, like a quarantine. So after I (started) working with (coach) Paul McNamee, we enjoy a lot off the court as well. We go to shopping together and we find a nice restaurant and the result has been very good." Hsieh Su-wei on enjoying the latter half of her career.

* "When I stepped on the court and we had crowd, even if it's against me, just to have crowd, I was already excited." Garbine Muguruza on playing with fans back in the stadium for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic last year. * "Australia and the Australian government did such a good job with containing the virus. So there is hope. If Australia can do it, then the whole world can." Bianca Andreescu on the prospect of having fans in attendance for the rest of the tournaments in 2021.

