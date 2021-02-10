Left Menu

Tennis-Serena's leotard a sheer delight as temperature rises

"If you look up close, it's actually breathable and it's perforated, so it's actually super light and to a point where I need to make sure I'm wearing underwear," she said, laughing. "Nude colour, though." Williams' team at Nike put the design together at short notice including the colour scheme. "They did everything with this design.

Reuters | Updated: 10-02-2021 12:56 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 12:56 IST
Tennis-Serena's leotard a sheer delight as temperature rises

Serena Williams again wore her distinctive single-legged leotard for her second match at the Australian Open on Wednesday, and said the light material was perfect for the warmer conditions if a little too sheer to wear by itself.

Williams debuted what she has called a homage to Olympic track champion Florence Griffith Joyner, known for her long, colourful fingernails and flamboyant outfits, on Monday to great applause. "If you look up close, it's actually breathable and it's perforated, so it's actually super light and to a point where I need to make sure I'm wearing underwear," she said, laughing.

"Nude colour, though." Williams' team at Nike put the design together at short notice including the colour scheme.

"They did everything with this design. I keep texting them after every day, I'm like 'Oh, my God, this is one of my favourites, this is definitely top three, definitely top three for me'." Melbourne on Wednesday saw the warmest conditions of the two-week event known for its sometimes searing heat as Williams overcame a spirited Nina Stojanovic 6-3 6-0 on Rod Laver Arena to reach the third round for the 19th time.

"The conditions were fine. I live in Florida," Williams said of the 30 Celsius (86 Fahrenheit) temperature. Unfortunately for fans, while Nike finished the outfit in time for the tournament, which only got the official go-ahead in December, they did not have time to mass produce the striking design that Williams has worn, she said.

So fans won't find it in the shops. "The Nike team ... didn't have time to put it in retail," Williams said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover episode 163 title revealed, preview shows Yami preparing to fight Dante

Biden to discuss relief package with business leaders at White House

My Hero Academia Chapter 301’s preview revealed, what new can happen next

Biden to discuss relief package with CEOs at Walmart, JPMorgan, others

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

NDMC bans road cutting in its areas till March 31

The New Delhi Municipal Council NDMC has banned road cutting in its areas till March 31 except for urgent repair or maintenance work.Keeping in view ensuing Swacch Sarvekshan-2021, there will be ban on road cutting from February 9 to March ...

BJP leaders using Rath Yatra to divide society: Mamata

West Bengal Chief MinisterMamata Banerjee on Wednesday mocked BJP leaders fortravelling on raths as if they are gods, and alleged thattheir political agenda is to create division in society on thebasis of religion.She also accused the saffr...

Oppn parties in Rajya Sabha oppose bill to develop major ports

Various opposition parties, including the TMC, SP, RJD, DMK, AAP, CPIM and CPI, raised strong objections in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday to a bill for developing the major ports in the country and alleged that it is aimed at privatising the...

Long-dated euro zone yields rise as Spain 50-yr sale saturates market

Long-dated euro zone government bond yields rose on Wednesday after a 50-year bond sale by Spain in the previous session saw investors shed similar debt elsewhere on fears that an increase in inflation could hurt this part of the bond marke...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021