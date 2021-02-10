Left Menu

Australian Open: Tiafoe puts up spirited fight, but Djokovic progresses to third round

Serbian tennis star and world number one, Novak Djokovic on Wednesday progressed to the third round of the ongoing Australian Open.

ANI | Melbourne | Updated: 10-02-2021 13:15 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 13:15 IST
Australian Open: Tiafoe puts up spirited fight, but Djokovic progresses to third round
Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic (Photo/ Australian Open Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Serbian tennis star and world number one, Novak Djokovic on Wednesday progressed to the third round of the ongoing Australian Open. Djokovic outclassed America's Frances Tiafoe 6-3, 6-7, 7-6(2), 6-3 to win the second-round match at the Rod Laver Arena.

The world number one got off to a good start and went on to take an early 4-1 lead in the first set, but Tiafoe made a comeback of sorts and brought the scoreline to 4-3. However, the Serbian maintained his composure and took the first set 6-3. The second set was a close affair and both Djokovic and Tiafoe went back and forth to bring the scoreline to 5-5. Tiafoe then managed to pile on the pressure and won 7-6.

Tiafoe also gave Djokovic a tough fight in the third set which also went down to the tie-breaker, but Djokovic managed to win it in the end. The Serbian was now just one set away from progressing to the third round. Djokovic went for the kill in the final set and his efforts were rewarded as he ended up winning the match.

Earlier in the day, Stan Wawrinka bowed out of the Australian Open in the second round as he lost a five-set marathon against Marton Fucsovics. Fucsovics pulled off a second-round stunner as he saved three match points before sending 2014 champion Stan Wawrinka out 7-5, 6-1, 4-6, 2-6, 7-6(11). Fucsovics claimed the first two sets before Wawrinka came from behind and won the next two sets.

With his two-set lead erased, Fucsovics approached the fifth set swinging freely and once again met Wawrinka blow for blow. The set went the tie-breaker and it was Fucsovics, who emerged victorious. Dominic Thiem also progressed to the third round of the Australian Open with an easy win over Germany's Dominik Koepfer in the second-round. The Austrian outclassed his opponent in three straight sets 6-4, 6-0, 6-2 in one hour and 39 minutes. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover episode 163 title revealed, preview shows Yami preparing to fight Dante

Biden to discuss relief package with business leaders at White House

My Hero Academia Chapter 301’s preview revealed, what new can happen next

Biden to discuss relief package with CEOs at Walmart, JPMorgan, others

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

NDMC bans road cutting in its areas till March 31

The New Delhi Municipal Council NDMC has banned road cutting in its areas till March 31 except for urgent repair or maintenance work.Keeping in view ensuing Swacch Sarvekshan-2021, there will be ban on road cutting from February 9 to March ...

BJP leaders using Rath Yatra to divide society: Mamata

West Bengal Chief MinisterMamata Banerjee on Wednesday mocked BJP leaders fortravelling on raths as if they are gods, and alleged thattheir political agenda is to create division in society on thebasis of religion.She also accused the saffr...

Oppn parties in Rajya Sabha oppose bill to develop major ports

Various opposition parties, including the TMC, SP, RJD, DMK, AAP, CPIM and CPI, raised strong objections in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday to a bill for developing the major ports in the country and alleged that it is aimed at privatising the...

Long-dated euro zone yields rise as Spain 50-yr sale saturates market

Long-dated euro zone government bond yields rose on Wednesday after a 50-year bond sale by Spain in the previous session saw investors shed similar debt elsewhere on fears that an increase in inflation could hurt this part of the bond marke...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021