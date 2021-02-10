Bottom-placed Odisha look to end Kerala Blasters' play-off hopes

Their play-off hopes all but over, bottom placed Odisha FC will play for pride when they take on Kerala Blasters in a Hero Indian Super League match here on Thursday. Odisha FC has been on a six-match winless run now, having won only one game all season, which came against Kerala Blasters. And they will be keen to repeat that feat when they face the same opponents at the Fatorda Stadium in the return league fixture.

While Odisha will be battling for pride, Kerala placed a rung above at 10th, will try and reach as close as they can to a top-four spot. While Odisha have just eight points from 15 games, Kerala still have a chance to reach the play-offs having garnered 15 points from 16 games, eight points adrift of fourth placed Hyderabad FC. Odisha coach Gerald Peyton is aware that Kerala will be fighting for all that they have but he will take confidence from their record against the southern outfit. In their three meetings so far, Kerala have never beaten Odisha.

''I think they've got some good players. Tactically, we know how they play and will match them in every area. They play a 4-4-2 and we are going to play the same way. We are going to make it difficult for them and I think we can do the double over them,'' Peyton said. Like their opponents, Kerala have also been struggling. They are winless in four games and have conceded the most goals this season (27). Odisha lie a close second on that table, having conceded 25 goals. The defensive issues faced by both teams are visible from the fact that Odisha has faced the maximum number of shots on target while Kerala have faced the second-most.

Kerala has to put in some encouraging displays in their last few games but have been unable to hold on to whatever advantage they have managed to gain. In their last two games against ATK Mohun Bagan and Mumbai City FC, Kerala suffered defeats despite opening the scoring. They have now dropped 16 points from winning positions this season.

Making the playoffs appears an uphill task but coach Kibu Vicuna hasn't given up hope yet. ''Our objective is to get 12 points (from our remaining four matches) but we will take it step-by-step,'' he said. ''Tomorrow is an opportunity to get the points and be closer to the teams that have better chances of qualifying for the play-offs.'' PTI SSC BSBS

