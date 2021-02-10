Left Menu

FA Cup one of the most prestigious cups in the world: Tuchel

Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel said that FA Cup is one of the most prestigious cups in the world while stressing that his side has to be "totally focussed" in their upcoming game in order to win it.

ANI | London | Updated: 10-02-2021 22:18 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 22:18 IST
FA Cup one of the most prestigious cups in the world: Tuchel
Thomas Tuchel (Photo/ Chelsea Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel said that FA Cup is one of the most prestigious cups in the world while stressing that his side has to be "totally focussed" in their upcoming game in order to win it. Chelsea are currently preparing for the FA Cup fifth-round match against Barnsley, slated to take place on Friday.

"The FA Cup is one of the most prestigious cups in the world, is played in Wembley. Even if you're a little boy in Germany with no internet at that time and no sports channels where you can watch every game like nowadays, for sure you know the word Wembley and the words FA Cup," the club's official website quoted Tuchel as saying. Asserting the importance of the upcoming match, Tuchel said: "You know that it is a big game to play and a big goal to achieve, but my approach is always that tomorrow is the most important game of this cup campaign, because tomorrow is a decisive match and is an elimination match and we all know very well that we can expect anything in the game of football."

"So we have to go step by step, but for sure we do everything to prepare to win this game and then to go one round ahead. When we play any competition we play to win it, so every round in any cup competition is the most important round because it is an elimination game and we have to be totally focused and totally on point tomorrow when the match starts to finish with a win," he added. Tuchel also admitted that although he knew what to expect from English football in general before taking the role of Chelsea head coach, there is no substitute for experiencing it every day.

"It was not a surprise, but in the end when you feel it and you experience it on the sideline every three days it's different, because suddenly you experience what you expect and it is big intensity. It is a big intensity also in coaching and in the dugout next to me, a big physical input, very disciplined defending, very disciplined teams in their structure and in their belief in their approaches," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 301’s preview revealed, what new can happen next

Black Clover episode 163 title revealed, preview shows Yami preparing to fight Dante

Biden to discuss relief package with business leaders at White House

Biden to discuss relief package with CEOs at Walmart, JPMorgan, others

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mamata Banerjee's condition like a cat, not 'Royal Bengal Tiger': Dilip Ghosh

By Suchitra Mukherjee Taking a jibe on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Bharatiya Janata Party BJP state president Dilip Ghosh on Wednesday said she is not a Royal Bengal Tiger but her condition has become like a cat.Speaking to ...

BoE's Bailey warns EU not to pick a fight on finance

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey urged the European Union on Wednesday not to pick a fight with Britain over its huge financial services industry after Brexit, and said the bloc was demanding more of London than of other trade partner...

U.S. sells illicit Iranian fuel, another seized cargo on the way

The United States has sold more than a million barrels of Iranian fuel seized under its sanctions program last year, a Department of Justice official said, as another ship with intercepted Iranian crude oil sails to a U.S. port.The seizures...

Biden to speak on Myanmar coup on Wednesday, expected to announce sanctions

President Joe Biden is expected to announce an executive order to sanction those responsible for the military coup in Myanmar when he speaks about the U.S. response to the takeover at 1 p.m. ET 1800 GMTon Wednesday, said two people familiar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021