Soccer-Bernard seals Everton win in nine-goal Cup classic against Spurs

Kane, on as a 53rd-minute substitute, had been relatively quiet for Tottenham but headed his side's second equaliser of the night from Son Heung-min's superb cross. The frenetic pace dropped a little in extra time but Bernard was played in by Sigurdsson's superb chip and he thumped his shot past Hugo Lloris to keep alive Everton's bid for a first FA Cup triumph since 1995.

Reuters | Liverpool | Updated: 11-02-2021 04:30 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 04:30 IST
Substitute Bernard fired Everton into the FA Cup quarter-finals with an extra-time goal to seal an astonishing 5-4 fifth-round victory over Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday. Tottenham striker Harry Kane's late header had levelled it up at 4-4 to send a see-saw tie into extra time at Goodison Park and it was Bernard who settled it with a superb finish.

Everton had fallen behind in the third minute when Tottenham defender Davinson Sanchez headed past Robin Olsen. Tottenham controlled the opening half hour but Everton struck three times in seven minutes to turn the tie on its head.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin had already been denied by the woodwork but he blasted the equaliser in the 36th minute before setting up Richarlison two minutes later to put Everton ahead. Gylfi Sigurdsson's penalty appeared to be a hammer blow to his old club but Erik Lamela's close-range finish threw Jose Mourinho's team a lifeline in first-half stoppage time.

Defender Sanchez poked home Tottenham's equaliser in the 57th minute but Richarlison's superb finish restored Everton's lead 10 minutes later. Kane, on as a 53rd-minute substitute, had been relatively quiet for Tottenham but headed his side's second equaliser of the night from Son Heung-min's superb cross.

The frenetic pace dropped a little in extra time but Bernard was played in by Sigurdsson's superb chip and he thumped his shot past Hugo Lloris to keep alive Everton's bid for a first FA Cup triumph since 1995.

