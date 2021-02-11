Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Halep wins five straight games to rally to victory

Romanian second seed Simona Halep won five consecutive games to come back from the brink to defeat local hope Ajla Tomljanovic 4-6 6-4 7-5 in an error-strewn match to advance to the third round of the Australian Open on Wednesday. Twice Grand Slam winner Halep came into the match with a 3-0 career record against the 27-year-old Australian, ranked 72nd, but found it difficult to pave a way past Tomljanovic's all-or-nothing approach in front of a boisterous Melbourne Court Arena. Dynamo re-sign veteran D Maynor Figueroa

The Houston Dynamo re-signed veteran defender Maynor Figueroa to a one-year deal with a club option for 2022, the team announced on Wednesday. Figueroa, 37, has spent the past two seasons with the Dynamo and has two goals and three assists in 45 matches (44 starts). Knicks still the most valuable team - Forbes

The New York Knicks are the NBA's most valuable team for a sixth consecutive year, according to the annual list published by Forbes on Wednesday that showed massive TV contracts helped cushion the hit on profits from the COVID-19 pandemic. The Knicks, who have just one playoff series victory since 2000 and last won an NBA title in 1973, are now worth $5 billion, up 8.7% from a year ago, according to Forbes https://www.forbes.com/sites/kurtbadenhausen/2021/02/10/nba-team-values-2021-knicks-keep-top-spot-at-5-billion-warriors-bump-lakers-for-second-place/?sh=3498c877645b. Reports: Brandon Kintzler agrees to minor league deal with Phillies

Free agent relief pitcher Brandon Kintzler has agreed to a minor league deal with the Philadelphia Phillies, multiple outlets reported Wednesday. The right-handed Kintzler spurned a $2 million major league offer from the Miami Marlins for the opportunity to earn $3 million in Philadelphia, provided he makes the big-league club. Miami declined his $4 million option after the season. Venus makes painful exit from Australian Open after rolling ankle

Venus Williams refused to give up after suffering an injury against Italian Sara Errani and fought through pain before bowing out of the Australian Open second round with a 6-1 6-0 defeat on Wednesday. The 40-year-old American, a seven-times Grand Slam winner and twice finalist at Melbourne Park, started the match with a taped left knee and twisted her right ankle trying to approach the net while trailing 1-5 in the opening set. New York will reopen stadiums with limited capacity

New York state will allow large stadiums and arenas, such as Citi Field and Madison Square Garden, to reopen for sports and concerts later this month, with sharply limited capacity and other measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Any stadium that can fit more than 10,000 people can stage events beginning on Feb. 23 at 10% capacity so long as the state's Department of Health signs off on its safety plans, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Wednesday. MLS season to start on April 17, fate of Canadian teams uncertain

Major League Soccer's 26th season will kick off on April 17 following the ratification of a new collective bargaining agreement but it remains to be decided where its Canadian teams will play, Commissioner Don Garber said on Wednesday. The three Canadian sides - Toronto FC, Vancouver Whitecaps and CF Montreal - finished last season playing in adopted home stadiums in the United States due to strict border crossing rules brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. Alpine skiing: Not sure what future holds but won't be coaching, says Ligety

Double Olympic champion Ted Ligety is not sure what the future will bring when he hangs up his ski boots after racing at the Alpine skiing world championships in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, next week but it will not include coaching. "Coaches work so frickin hard and it's not a glorious job," said an emotional Ligety during a conference call on Wednesday to discuss his approaching retirement. Tigers sign slugger Renato Nunez to minor league deal

The Detroit Tigers signed slugger Renato Nunez to a minor league contract Wednesday. The contract includes an invitation to spring training. NBA: League says all teams must play national anthem before games

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban's plan not to play "The Star-Spangled Banner" before home games may be short-lived as the NBA said on Wednesday all teams must play the national anthem prior to tipoff. The Mavericks, who on Monday had a limited number of fans in their arena for the first time this season, have not played the national anthem prior to any of their 11 home games this season.

