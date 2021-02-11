Left Menu

HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Australian Open day four

Highlights of day four of the Australian Open tennis championships at Melbourne Park on Thursday. Times local (GMT +11): 1107 PLAY GETS UNDERWAY Play began on a hot and gusty morning at Melbourne Park with the temperature pushing 30 degrees Celsius.

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 11-02-2021 05:46 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 05:46 IST
HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Australian Open day four

Highlights of day four of the Australian Open tennis championships at Melbourne Park on Thursday. Times local (GMT +11): 1107 PLAY GETS UNDERWAY

Play began on a hot and gusty morning at Melbourne Park with the temperature pushing 30 degrees Celsius. Authorities reported no new locally acquired cases of COVID-19 in the state of Victoria on Thursday.

