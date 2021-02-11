Tennis-Wozniacki and David Lee expecting first child

Left Menu

Former tennis world number one Caroline Wozniacki and her husband, retired NBA star David Lee, on Wednesday announced they are expecting their first child, a girl. Wozniacki won the 2018 Australian Open to silence critics who said she could not win at the Grand Slam level after twice falling in the final of the U.S. Open.

Reuters | Updated: 11-02-2021 07:33 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 07:33 IST
Former tennis world number one Caroline Wozniacki and her husband, retired NBA star David Lee, on Wednesday announced they are expecting their first child, a girl. "Can't wait to meet our baby girl in June!" Wozniacki tweeted to her 3 million followers alongside a photo that showed sonogram pictures, a stuffed animal and baby sneakers.

The Dane married the two-time NBA All-Star Lee, who won a championship with the Golden State Warriors in 2015, in June 2019. Wozniacki won the 2018 Australian Open to silence critics who said she could not win at the Grand Slam level after twice falling in the final of the U.S. Open. She retired following the 2020 Australian Open.

