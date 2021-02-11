ISL 7: Losing game to an own goal is really painful, says Laszlo

Left Menu

After suffering a loss against Jamshedpur FC in the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL), Chennaiyin FC coach Csaba Laszlo said that it was painful to see his side losing to an own goal in the dying minutes of the match.

Chennaiyin FC coach Csaba Laszlo (Photo/ Sportzpics). Image Credit: ANI

After suffering a loss against Jamshedpur FC in the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL), Chennaiyin FC coach Csaba Laszlo said that it was painful to see his side losing to an own goal in the dying minutes of the match. An injury-time own goal from Enes Sipovic proved to be the difference as Jamshedpur FC edged Chennaiyin FC 1-0 at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim in the ongoing seventh season of the ISL on Wednesday.

Jamshedpur did not register a single shot on target, compared to Chennaiyin's four but still ended on the winning side. The result lifted Owen Coyle's team to the sixth spot while Chennaiyin stayed eighth. "I don't think the team has given up. We dominated the game. Jamshedpur also had some moments from the free-kick. Again at the last minute, Thoi Singh had a big chance to score. I can't explain what we saw inside the box. To lose the game to own goal is really painful. I don't think we deserve this but we punished ourselves," said Laszlo during the post-match press conference.

Manuel Lanzarote started in his second game since joining the club in January. However, he was substituted after the hour-mark but Laszlo said that the result did not have anything to do with the change that he made. "I wanted to bring fresh legs to the pitch. It wasn't a problem of Lanza coming off, it was the problem upfront. We didn't create so many chances today. Edwin (Vanspaul), Germanpreet (Singh), Thoi all those who came in tried their best. I can't say anything wrong about the team performance. At the moment, I am very sad about what happened," said Laszlo.

"Even if it is not mathematically possible (to qualify for the playoffs), we will fight until the last game. We are sportsmen. We have to do this for the club and ourselves and for pride," he added. Chennaiyin FC is currently at the eighth position with 17 points from 17 games. The side will next lock horns against FC Goa on Saturday. (ANI)

