Left Menu

FACTBOX-Key facts about likely Tokyo 2020 new chief, Saburo Kawabuchi

He played in 26 matches for the national team scoring eight goals. * As the head of J-League soccer he oversaw the rapid growth in popularity of the sport in Japan. He also helped Japan bid and co-host the 2002 FIFA World Cup with South Korea. * Kawabuchi has made blunt assessments of Japanese soccer.

Reuters | Updated: 11-02-2021 14:06 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 14:06 IST
FACTBOX-Key facts about likely Tokyo 2020 new chief, Saburo Kawabuchi

Key facts about Saburo Kawabuchi, 84, who, according to sources familiar with the situation, is poised to replace Yoshiro Mori as the head of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic organising committee after Mori decided to step down over sexist comments.

* The Osaka native is a former Japan Football Association president, who played soccer for Japan at the 1964 Tokyo Olympics and was tasked with overseeing the Olympic village for the 2020 Games. * At the 1964 Games, Kawabuchi scored one goal and assisted with another, as Japan came from behind to beat Argentina and qualify for the quarter-finals. He played in 26 matches for the national team scoring eight goals.

* As the head of J-League soccer he oversaw the rapid growth in popularity of the sport in Japan. Under his leadership, the league, which was launched in 1993, expanded and set up soccer academies nationwide to promote and build the sport. * Kawabuchi is known to have a good relationship with former FIFA president Sepp Blatter, helping Japan win hosting rights to the Club World Cup from 2005-08 and 2011-2012. He also helped Japan bid and co-host the 2002 FIFA World Cup with South Korea.

* Kawabuchi has made blunt assessments of Japanese soccer. In 2003 he called the under-22 side "clueless" following a 1-1 home draw with South Korea. "It was like men against the boys in the first half," he said. "Watching it made my stomach feel bad." * As the mayor of the Olympic village, Kawabuchi in November hosted International Olympic Committee head Thomas Bach at the venue, which will host some 18,000 athletes. He later likened the responsibility of leading the village in the city where he had competed as an athlete to a "miracle" and said it was the "last major role in my life".

* In his position, Kawabuchi has focused on preventing the spread of the novel coronavirus, stressing the importance for the athletes to avoid the "three Cs" -- confined spaces, crowded places and close-contact settings. * He has spoken strongly in favour of the Games being held despite the pandemic and, as much as possible, with spectators. "Having the best athletes in the world competing without an audience would be like cooking a meal with no seasoning," he told the Kyodo news agency in December, before a recent sharp increase in infections in Japan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 138: Release possible in March, Rumbling can be restarted

BRIEF-Tiktok Sale To Oracle, Walmart Is Shelved As Biden Reviews Security - WSJ

U.S. users most popular targets for email attackers: Google study

Google announces general availability of security groups for Workspace customers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

6-member Indian judoka team to feature in Tel Aviv Grand Slam

Indian judokas will aim to secure Olympic rankings points when a six-member team heads to Israel to participate in the Tel Aviv Grand Slam, scheduled to be held from February 18 to 20. With less than six months left for the Tokyo Olympics, ...

Tennis-Kyrgios gets chance to prove he's a contender not just a critic

Nick Kyrgios emerged as a voice of sanity for tennis over the coronavirus pandemic, and the mercurial 25-year-old has a chance to show he can also be a contender on court when he meets Dominic Thiem in the Australian Open third round.Known ...

EU told 1 million public EV charging stations needed by 2024

The European Union should set binding targets for one million public charging points for electric vehicles by 2024, and three million by 2029, to give consumers the confidence to switch to the new technology, the regions car lobby said on T...

UPDATE 8-Tokyo 2020's Mori to quit, sources say, as he vows to end controversy

The president of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics organising committee, Yoshiro Mori, will resign over a sexist remark that sparked an outcry, two sources said on Thursday, while the former prime minister said he could not let the controversy drag o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021