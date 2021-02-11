Left Menu

AIFF issues show cause notice to Mumbai City's Hugo Boumous

Boumous has been given time till 9am on Friday to submit a reply.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2021 14:40 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 14:40 IST
Mumbai City FC player Hugo Boumous was on Thursday served a show cause notice by the All India Football Federation's (AIFF) Disciplinary Committee for using ''offensive and abusive'' language towards match officials in an Indian Super League match against FC Goa.

The show cause notice was related to an incident happened in a match played at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim on February 8, which ended in a 3-3 draw.

''In the game...Boumous received his 4th yellow card of the season in the fifth minute of injury time for 'delaying the restart of play'. He was then shown a direct red card a minute later for 'using offensive and abusive languages towards the appointed match officials','' the ISL said in a statement.

''Boumous will automatically serve a two-match suspension for accumulating four yellow cards and a direct expulsion, according to league regulations. He will at least remain ineligible for selection in Mumbai City's matches against Bengaluru FC and Jamshedpur FC next.'' Furthermore, upon analysis of the referee's report, the Moroccan has been summoned by the Committee and asked to show cause as to why no additional sanctions be imposed on him. Boumous has been given time till 9am on Friday to submit a reply.

