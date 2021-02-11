Left Menu

Rugby-Redpath out as injuries force Scotland to make changes against Wales

Scotland centre Cameron Redpath, who made a dream debut in their Six Nations win over England last week, is one of three players forced out through injury for their home clash against Wales at Murrayfield on Saturday. The 21-year-old Redpath was one of the heroes of last Saturday’s 11-6 victory at Twickenham as Scotland claimed a rare Calcutta Cup success, but he has a neck injury and could be out for several weeks, coach Gregor Townsend said on Thursday as he named his squad.

“He presented with a neck injury after the game and has not recovered in time,” said Townsend. Loose forward Jamie Ritchie and winger Sean Maitland are also out through injury with Blade Thomson coming in on the blindside of the pack and Darcy Graham on the wing. Redpath is replaced by Harlequins centre James Lang.

Team: 15. Stuart Hogg (c) (Exeter Chiefs) – 81 caps 14. Darcy Graham (Edinburgh) – 15 caps 13. Chris Harris (Gloucester) – 24 caps 12. James Lang (Harlequins) – 5 caps 11. Duhan van der Merwe (Edinburgh) – 6 caps 10. Finn Russell (Racing 92) – 52 caps 9. Ali Price (Glasgow Warriors) – 38 caps 1. Rory Sutherland (Edinburgh) – 12 caps 2. George Turner (Glasgow Warriors) – 13 caps 3. Zander Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors) – 35 caps 4. Scott Cummings (Glasgow Warriors) – 18 caps 5. Jonny Gray(Exeter Chiefs) – 62 caps 6. Blade Thomson (Scarlets) – 9 caps 7. Hamish Watson (Edinburgh – 37 caps 8. Matt Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors) – 10 caps Replacements: 16. David Cherry (Edinburgh) – 1 cap 17. Oli Kebble (Glasgow Warriors) – 6 caps 18. WP Nel (Edinburgh) – 41 caps 19. Richie Gray (Glasgow Warriors) – 66 caps 20. Gary Graham (Newcastle Falcons) – 3 caps 21. Scott Steele (Harlequins) – 2 caps 22. Jaco van der Walt (Edinburgh) – 1 cap 23. Huw Jones (Glasgow Warriors) – 27 caps (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Toby Davis)

