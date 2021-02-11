Ind vs Eng: Fans coming back is an added bonus, says Ben Foakes

England wicket-keeper batsman Ben Foakes feels fans coming back in the stadium when the visiting side lock horns with India in the second Test will be an added bonus for the teams. Foakes will play his first Test since January 2019 when India will face England in the second Test from Saturday and the wicket-keeper batsman is already excited to feature in the match knowing that the game will mark the return of fans at MA Chidambaram Stadium.

"It's obviously an incredible series to be a part of and I guess the fans coming back is an added bonus. I think I'm just excited for the series. Obviously living in the bio-secure bubble and not seeing too many people outside for so long. So to have that atmosphere back would be awesome," Foakes said in a virtual press conference organised by England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Thursday. Jos Buttler has been rested for the last three Tests against India and Foakes will take the gloves for England on Saturday. The wicket-keeper batsman just wants to get back into the groove after missing out on international games in the last two years.

"Yeah! been a while since my last game, been here around the group so I am a bit excited and nervous at the same time. I love to have that same kind of impact in the series, it's one of those days I haven't played for a while. I am just trying out myself in a good position to do well and hopefully, I will be able to contribute," said Foakes. "Of course you wanna play but Jos (Buttler) has done an amazing job over the last two years. It's one of those situations where it's understandable," he further said.

"You obviously had to have confidence in yourself for me don't look back to that stuff. I just want to get back to playing cricket. Obviously, I haven't played as much as like over the last two years. So the aim is to get back in and do a good job for the team," Foakes added. England head coach Chris Silverwood had also expressed his excitement for the second Test match against India which will be played in front of the fans.

Silverwood on Wednesday said the visiting side is not concerned about the bubble aspect as all the safety precautions are being followed in the bio-secure environment. "Am not concerned about the bubble aspect. They have been brilliant and we all feel safe. And from the crowd point of view, we will be having noise in the ground again and it will be fantastic," Silverwood said.

"I mean if we get anything like that, like some sort of normality, it will make everything just a bit more buzz really and I think it will great. We have got no concerns (on fans being allowed for the 2nd Test). Since we been here, we have been very well looked after and we feel safe in the environment," he added. England defeated India by 227 runs in the first Test at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday. England's winning start against India in their ICC World Test Championship series has kept alive the visiting side's hopes of making the final of the nine-team competition. (ANI)

