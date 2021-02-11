Left Menu

Soccer-Bayern's Mueller tests positive for COVID-19, misses final-FIFA

"In line with the medical procedures in place at the FIFA Club World Cup 2020, the player has been placed in isolation and will be ineligible for today's final." Mueller has been in sensational form this season, having scored 10 times in the Bundesliga and set up another 10 goals.

Soccer-Bayern's Mueller tests positive for COVID-19, misses final-FIFA
Bayern Munich midfielder Thomas Mueller has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the Club World Cup final against Mexico's Tigres UANL on Thursday, world soccer governing body FIFA said. Bayern, who beat Egypt's Al Ahly in the semi-final on Monday, are eyeing their sixth title in less than nine months after winning all domestic and European trophies in 2020.

"FIFA can confirm that following the standard PCR test, FC Bayern Muenchen player Thomas Mueller has tested positive for COVID-19," it said in a statement. "In line with the medical procedures in place at the FIFA Club World Cup 2020, the player has been placed in isolation and will be ineligible for today's final."

Mueller has been in sensational form this season, having scored 10 times in the Bundesliga and set up another 10 goals. He is not the first Bayern player to be infected with the virus as Leon Goretzka and Javi Martinez have already been sidelined by it.

