Soccer-Portuguese referee gets death threats after two red cards

Portuguese referee Luis Godinho and his family have received death threats after he sent off two Porto players in the 1-1 draw at Braga in a Cup match on Wednesday, the country's Referee's Council has said in a statement.

Portuguese referee Luis Godinho and his family have received death threats after he sent off two Porto players in the 1-1 draw at Braga in a Cup match on Wednesday, the country's Referee's Council has said in a statement. Godinho dismissed Porto duo Luis Diaz and Matheus Uribe in the Taca de Portugal semi-final, first leg.

The game was marred by a serious injury to Braga's David Carmo, which caused a lengthy stoppage after the ambulance broke down and had to be pushed from the field by players. The challenge on Carmo resulted in Diaz being given his marching orders after 70 minutes.

Uribe was shown a red card seven minutes into added time for a headbutt before Braga equalised five minutes later. "The threats received are being treated as something extremely serious," said the Referee's Council statement on Thursday.

"In the last few hours, referees telephone numbers have again been published on social media, which constitutes an incitement to violence and an unbearable attack on their privacy... "The Referee's Council strongly condemns these threats, which unfortunately are not new to our football, and wants the police authorities to be able to intervene and bring to justice those who act in such a vile manner."

Porto president Pinto da Costa criticised the officials' performance after the game. It was not the first time this season the club had felt hard done by due to match officials. Local media reports also said the club criticised the officials' display in their daily newsletter, sent to fans.

