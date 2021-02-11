Left Menu

Archer to miss second Test against India due to elbow injury

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 11-02-2021 21:54 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 21:54 IST
England's star fast bowler Jofra Archer will miss the second Test against India, starting here on Saturday, due to an elbow injury sustained during the series opener.

''Jofra Archer will miss the second Test against India in Chennai starting on Saturday after having an injection in his right elbow,'' the England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said in a statement on Thursday.

''The injection follows discomfort the fast bowler experienced during the 227-run win in the first Test at the same venue,'' it further stated.

The Barbados-born fast bowler, in any case, was supposed to be rested during the course of the series as a part of England's rotation policy.

The ECB also clarified that the fast bowler had not sustained the injury due to any previous niggle.

''The issue is not related to any previous injury and it is hoped the treatment will allow the condition to settle down quickly, allowing the player to return to action in time for the third Test in Ahmedabad,'' the ECB stated.

The seasoned Stuart Broad will be in line to play the second Test alongside his veteran teammate James Anderson. The visitors lead the four-match series 1-0 after their 227-run win in the first Test.

