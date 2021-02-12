Left Menu

West Indies 325-6 at lunch vs Bangladesh

Joshua Da Silva used the platform set by Nkrumah Bonner as West Indies reached 325-6 at lunch on the second day of the second cricket test against Bangladesh on Friday.Da Silva was batting on 70 off 136 balls, hitting eight fours, with Alzarri Joseph on 34 at the first break of the day. After resuming the day on 223-5, Bonner and Da Silva kept West Indies steady with caution and aggression.

PTI | Dhaka | Updated: 12-02-2021 12:45 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 12:45 IST
Da Silva was batting on 70 off 136 balls, hitting eight fours, with Alzarri Joseph on 34 at the first break of the day. After resuming the day on 223-5, Bonner and Da Silva kept West Indies steady with caution and aggression. Bonner looked solid like the first day while Da Silva cut fast bowler Abu Jayed for a boundary past backward point to begin his day. Silva continued his aggressive approach but offspinner Mehidy Hasan dismissed Bonner, when he was 10 runs away from his maiden century. Bonner's 90 off 207 included seven boundaries.

Jayed and left arm spinner Taijul Islam claimed two wickets each. AP BSBS

