Left Menu

England make four changes to their 12-man squad for second Test

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 12-02-2021 13:51 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 13:51 IST
England make four changes to their 12-man squad for second Test

England skipper Joe Root on Friday announced a 12-man squad for the second Test against India with four changes, resting veteran pacer James Anderson and bringing back Stuart Broad in his place. Another change is replacing offie Dom Bess, who did a decent job in the first Test, with the experienced Moeen Ali. Ben Foakes also is included as a wicketkeeper-batsman in place of Jos Buttler as expected with the latter returning home after the first Test.

Bowling all-rounder Chris Woakes and rookie pacer Olly Stone will be vying for a final spot in the playing eleven.

''We are going to make four changes. Jimmy, Jofra (injured), Jos, Dom Bess are out with Foakes, Ali, Stone, Broad and Woakes coming in to the XII,'' Root said in a virtual media conference on the eve of the second Test.

England lead the four match series 1-0 after defeating India by a massive 227 runs in the first Test.

The touring party also received a setback after their strike parcer Jofra Archer was ruled out of the second Test with an elbow injury.

''Of course it is a slight setback but the good news is that it looks like he should be able to get himself fit and ready for the game.

''So as long as he uses the next couple of weeks wisely and looks after he should be fully fit ready to go,'' Root said about Archer's unavailability.

Bess, who picked the prized scalp of Virat Kohli en route to a five-wicket match haul, misses out after a slump in form in the second innings with Ali set to play his first Test since August 2019.

''Yeah, it wasn't an easy decision that Dom's contributed well and and had a real impact. With him missing out, the message for him moving forward is to keep working at that consistency of his game, deliver that skill time and time again,'' Root said about the offspinner's exclusion.

''The contributions he made was fantastic. He is very young. He's very much at the start of this, it doesn't mean that you get a big push back down the pecking order.

''It gives him an opportunity to take a step out of Test cricket, the harshest environment, especially these conditions especially against a team that plays spin so well. Take a stock and work on his game.'' PTI TAP BSBS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot to have more sense of humor including several monsters

The Last Kingdom Season 5 will draw inspirations from Warriors of the Storm, The Flame Bearer

Fredy Hirsch: Doodle on athlete popular for helping Jewish children at concentration camp

Betting on Biden? Reddit fuels fresh surge in cannabis stocks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Union budget instrument to attain Aatmanirbhar Bharat, says Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said the Union Budget 2021-22 is the instrument through which Aatmanirbhar Bharat is to be attained and asserted that the government is also looking at long term sustainable growth. Speaki...

PM Modi wants to clear path for his friends: Rahul on farm laws

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday of trying to clear the path for his friends through the three new farm laws, claiming that they will impact 40 per cent of Indians.Addressing a farmers mahapanchaya...

SC seeks AP’s reply on Odisha’s contempt plea for notifying Panchayat polls in its villages

from these villages.That the contemnor tactfully issued the impugned notification and attempted to conduct election during the pandemic time when the entire state machinery was engaged to fight COVID-19 pandemic, it said.It said the attempt...

Equitas Small Finance Bank launches FASTag powered truck terminal

Equitas Small Finance Bank on Friday said it has launched a FASTag powered truck terminal at Khalapur, in Maharashtra.Equitas Small Finance Bank Equitas SFB has partnered with Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation Limited MSRDC and...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021