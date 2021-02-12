Rugby-France make two changes to face Ireland in Six Nations
France coach Fabien Galthie made two changes from the team who beat Italy for their Six Nations clash against Ireland at the Aviva stadium on Sunday. Anthony Jelonch comes in for Dylan Cretin in the third row and Damian Penaud starts instead of Teddy Thomas on the wing as Galthie looks to adapt to the Irish game.Reuters | Updated: 12-02-2021 17:22 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 17:22 IST
Anthony Jelonch comes in for Dylan Cretin in the third row and Damian Penaud starts instead of Teddy Thomas on the wing as Galthie looks to adapt to the Irish game. France beat Ireland in their last encounter in last year's Six Nations, but they have not won in Dublin since an international test in 2011.
Les Bleus beat Italy 50-10 in their championship opener in Rome last weekend while Ireland lost 21-16 away to Wales. 15-Brice Dulin, 14-Damian Penaud, 13-Arthur Vincent, 12-Gael Fickou, 11-Gabin Villiere, 10-Matthieu Jalibert, 9-Antoine Dupont, 8-Gregory Alldritt, 7-Charles Ollivon (captain), 6-Anthony Jelonch, 5-Paul Willemse, 4-Bernard Le Roux, 3-Mohamed Haouas, 2-Julien Marchand, 1-Cyril Baille
Replacements: 16-Pierre Bourgarit, 17-Hassane Kolingar, 18-Uini Atonio, 19-Romain Taofifenua, 20-Dylan Cretin, 21-Baptiste Serin, 22-Anthony Boutier, 23-Teddy Thomas
