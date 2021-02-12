Left Menu

Tennis-Play halted at Australian Open as fans leave for lockdown

Play was suspended temporarily at the Australian Open on Friday as fans were told to leave the Rod Laver Arena to comply with a new five-day lockdown in Melbourne.

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 12-02-2021 18:21 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 18:21 IST
Tennis-Play halted at Australian Open as fans leave for lockdown

Play was suspended temporarily at the Australian Open on Friday as fans were told to leave the Rod Laver Arena to comply with a new five-day lockdown in Melbourne. Top seed Novak Djokovic was two sets to one ahead, but struggling with an injury, against American Taylor Fritz when play was halted 11.30pm local time and fans were asked to leave.

The five-day lockdown, ordered after a new COVID-19 outbreak at a hotel, was due to start at midnight. After a short delay while fans made their way to the exits, play resumed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot to have more sense of humor including several monsters

The Last Kingdom Season 5 will draw inspirations from Warriors of the Storm, The Flame Bearer

Fredy Hirsch: Doodle on athlete popular for helping Jewish children at concentration camp

One Piece Chapter 1004 titled ‘Kibi Dango’, spoilers revealed, release possible on Feb 14

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Australian Open: No-look shot in Serena's win; COVID fan ban

If Serena Williams somehow manages to conjure up another on-the-run, back-to-the-net, no-look, over-the-shoulder shot in her next Australian Open match, a local coronavirus flareup means there wont be any spectators to react with the apprec...

JSW Cement digitising sales & marketing operations

JSW Cement, a part of USD 12 billion JSW Group, on Friday said it is digitising its sales marketing operations.The move will provide its channel partners ease of doing business by leveraging Artificial Intelligence-based digital interventi...

Tamil Nadu fire: CM announces 3 lakhs each for kin of deceased, 1 lakh each to injured

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced ex-gratia amounts of Rs 3 lakhs each to the kin of the deceased and Rs 1 lakh each to the critically injured in the fire in a firecrackers factory in Virudhunagar. Im deep...

QUOTES-Olympics-Reaction to Tokyo Olympics chief Mori's resignation

Tokyo 2020 Olympics chief Yoshiro Mori resigned on Friday after his apology for sexist remarks failed to quell domestic and overseas outrage. Following are some of the reactions from Japan and the world of sports.THOMAS BACH, PRESIDENT OF T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021