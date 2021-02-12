Rugby-English Premiership scraps relegation this season

England's rugby Premiership will not feature relegation this season and will increase to 13 clubs next season to accommodate the winners of the second tier Championship, the Rugby Football Union (RFU) said on Friday. There will also be a moratorium on relegation from the Championship.

The RFU said: "Council members considered the impact COVID-19 has had on all areas of the game, including the earlier decision to suspend promotion and relegation in the community game and the Gallagher Premiership cancelling a significant number of matches in the 2020/21 season. "These cancellations have resulted in a material impact on league positions which could mean relegation based on cancellation not on field merit."

