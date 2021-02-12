Left Menu

QUOTES-Tennis-Quotes from day five of the Australian Open

I'm not going to force myself around the world when the time is not right where I have to quarantine for a week and then play." Nick Kyrgios on his plans for the rest of the year after losing to Dominic Thiem. * "I was thinking like, wow, she's really powerful ...

Quotes from day five of the Australian Open tennis championships on Friday: * "She technically already has an Australian Open title." Serena Williams on her daughter Alexis Olympia, who she was pregnant with when she won the 2017 Australian Open.

* "I know it's a tear, definitely, of the muscle... I don't know if I'll manage to recover from that in less than two days. I don't know I'm going to step out on to the court or not." Novak Djokovic after playing through injury in a five-set win over Taylor Fritz. * "I'm used to playing in front of packed stadiums. I'm not going to force myself around the world when the time is not right where I have to quarantine for a week and then play." Nick Kyrgios on his plans for the rest of the year after losing to Dominic Thiem.

* "I was thinking like, wow, she's really powerful ... I want to be powerful too, and I want to dominate on the tour the same (way) like she does." Aryna Sabalenka on growing up watching her fourth-round opponent Serena Williams. * "I don't take very seriously the Valentine's Day ... But I know it has a meaning. I don't know exactly if it's because you're losing, 40-Love. I don't know. I have to find out just to be prepared for the next time." Garbine Muguruza, when asked about the meaning of 'Love' in tennis scoring.

* "Before the match I was thinking, better don't eat a bagel today." Hsieh Su-wei after securing a 6-4 2-6 7-5 win over Sara Errani, who had dominated their previous three meetings and won three sets 6-0 over that span. Reaction to the tournament continuing without spectators after the state of Victoria declared a five-day snap lockdown to fight an outbreak of the novel coronavirus

* "We've always said the number one priority was the safety of the community and our guests. We've got an event to put on and we've got to do it in a safe way." Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley. * "It's rough. It's going to be a rough few days for I think everyone. But we'll hopefully get through it." Seven-time Australian Open champion Serena Williams.

* "I feel like that's always something that is not in our control. They can say, 'Okay, you know what, this Australian Open tournament, we kind of freeze it'. (But) I'm happy that the tournament is going to go on." Two-time Grand Slam champion Garbine Muguruza. * "I mean, clearly it's unexpected. Still being very fortunate to be able to play a Grand Slam tournament in the middle of a pandemic." Former world number three Grigor Dimitrov.

* "Well, I'm not really sure. That kind of seems a bit funny. But I don't know, I don't make the rules. I'm just here just trying to -- I don't know, just having fun." Naomi Osaka on tennis players being deemed as 'essential workers' as Melbourne enters lockdown. Day five highlights (Compiled by Hardik Vyas and Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; editing by Richard Pullin)

