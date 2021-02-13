Left Menu

ICC elite panel umpires Gough, Illingworth to officiate in PSL 6

The tournament opener between defending champions Karachi Kings and 2019 winners Quetta Gladiators at the National Stadium will be umpired by Aleem Dar and Ahsan Raza, while Rashid Riaz and Asif Yaqoob will be the third and fourth umpires respectively.

PTI | Karachi | Updated: 13-02-2021 10:19 IST | Created: 13-02-2021 10:19 IST
ICC elite panel umpires Michael Gough and Richard Illingworth of England will officiate in the sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League to be held in Karachi and Lahore from February 20 to March 22. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday confirmed that Aleem Dar and English duo of Gough and Illingworth from the ICC Elite Panel of Umpires will join seven domestic umpires in the league.

Foreign players representing the six franchises in the PSL have already started to arrive in Karachi, which will host first leg of the matches.

The seven local umpires include Ahsan Raza, Asif Yaqoob (PCB Umpire of 2020), Faisal Khan Afridi, Imran Jawed, Rashid Riaz, Shozab Raza and Zameer Haider.

The PCB has also hired former member of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, Roshan Mahanama to officiate in the 34-match tournament along with PCB's Ali Naqvi, Iftikhar Ahmed, Muhammad Anees and Mohammad Javed Malik. The tournament opener between defending champions Karachi Kings and 2019 winners Quetta Gladiators at the National Stadium will be umpired by Aleem Dar and Ahsan Raza, while Rashid Riaz and Asif Yaqoob will be the third and fourth umpires respectively. Roshan Mahanama will be the match referee.

