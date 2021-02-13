Left Menu

Controversy over third umpire decision, England's DRS reinstated

England were left frustrated and their captain Joe Root miffed after a blunder by third umpire Anil Chaudhary denied them the wicket of India vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane and a DRS review.However, a few moments after it became clear that Chaudhary had erred, Englands review was reinstated.The incident took place in the 75th over of the day when a Jack Leach delivery brushed Rahanes gloves on the way to the forward short-leg fielder Ollie Pope.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 13-02-2021 18:09 IST | Created: 13-02-2021 18:09 IST
Controversy over third umpire decision, England's DRS reinstated

An Decision Review System (DRS) referral was on Saturday restored to England after an error by the third umpire on the opening day of the second Test against India here. England were left frustrated and their captain Joe Root miffed after a blunder by third umpire Anil Chaudhary denied them the wicket of India vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane and a DRS review.

However, a few moments after it became clear that Chaudhary had erred, England's review was reinstated.

The incident took place in the 75th over of the day when a Jack Leach delivery brushed Rahane's gloves on the way to the forward short-leg fielder Ollie Pope. As England appealed for a catch off the gloves, it was turned down by the on-field umpire before Chaudhary, failing to read the correct passage of play, also rejected the review thinking that the ball had landed outside the leg-stump and that the visitors had appealed for an LBW.

However, the visitors appeared to clarify that they were appealing for a catch off the glove and not the bat. Seeing the replays on the big screen, Root was left unimpressed and the skipper also raised the matter with the on-field umpires. Chaudhary turned down that also as England lost a review.

The review was later restored to England as per ICC playing conditions.

As per 3.6.8 of the ICC's playing conditions: A Player Review categorised as 'Unsuccessful' may be reinstated by the ICC Match Referee at his/her sole discretion (if appropriate after consultation with the ICC Technical Official and/or the television broadcast director) if the Player Review could not properly be concluded due to a failure of the technology.

Rahane, though, was dismissed six balls later, bowled by Moeen Ali for 67. There was also some issue over a stumping attempt by Ben Foakes against Rohit Sharma when he appeared to drag his backfoot to a Leach delivery.

Though TV replays showed Rohit's backfoot to be on the line, the third umpire reckoned some part of it was behind the line and ruled him not out.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1004 titled ‘Kibi Dango’, spoilers revealed, release possible on Feb 14

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s multiple possibilities revealed, what we know so far

Optical components maker II-VI jumps into fray for Coherent with $6.4 bln bid

ANALYSIS-Google partners brace for hit as search giant threatens Australia exit

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Beijing smog casts gloom over China's Lunar New Year holiday

Beijing was once again shrouded in smog on Saturday after several days of heavy pollution which have plagued Chinas capital during the Lunar New Year national holiday.Visibility across Beijing was severely limited by the smog on the second ...

Myanmar army hunts protest backers over social media comments

Myanmars army is hunting for seven well-known supporters of protests against this months coup and they face charges over comments on social media that threaten national stability, the army said on Saturday.Among those named was Min Ko Naing...

Arrangements in place for Sunday's civic body polls in Punjab

All the arrangements are in place for the civic body elections in Punjab on Sunday, an official spokesperson of the State Election Commission said on Saturday.The voting for elections to eight municipal corporations of Abohar, Bathinda, Bat...

Czechs in talks with AstraZeneca for vaccines outside EU deal - report

The Czech Republic is in talks with AstraZeneca to secure COVID-19 vaccine supplies on top of the three million doses reserved for the country under an EU deal, news website Seznam Zpravy reported on Saturday. Citing a Health Ministry spoke...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021