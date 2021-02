Summit spot up for grabs for ATKMB against Jamshedpur

High on confidence after registering three wins on the trot, ATK Mohun Bagan will be eyeing the top spot when they face Jamshedpur FC in the Indian Super League here on Sunday.

After trailing Mumbai City FC for most part of the season, ATK Mohun Bagan finally have the chance to go clear at the top. All Antonio Habas' team has to do is secure three points when they take on Jamshedpur FC at the Fatorda Stadium.

The odds are certainly in their favour — while ATKMB has been the best team defensively, Jamshedpur have struggled for goals all season, scoring just four in their last seven games.

''The team is good, the team is confident. We are in the best way. Now we have to focus on the last four matches in case there is the opportunity to win the regular league. Every game, we focus on the next opponent,'' Habas said. When the two teams met earlier in the season, it was Jamshedpur who came out on top. But Habas isn't concerned about what happened in the past. ''I don't want to talk about the past. All matches are different. All matches are difficult. Now we have to play this match like it's the last,'' he said.

Habas will once again be counting on the likes of Roy Krishna and Marcelinho to make the difference. The latter, in particular, has been in spectacular form since joining from Odisha in January.

On the other hand, a win for Jamshedpur FC will go a long way in helping them secure a top-four slot while a loss will make it extremely difficult for them. But coach Owen Coyle is nevertheless looking forward to the pressure that the late-season games bring.

''When you get to the business end of the season, these are the games that I used to look forward to as a player,'' he said. ''To play against the best players and the best teams. Tomorrow, we have the opportunity to do that. We are playing against a very good side, a side that we know well and is very good, one that we have tremendous respect for.'' Coyle will, however, need his attack to fire if Jamshedpur are to take anything out of the match. In their last game against Chennaiyin FC, they did not have a single shot on target before the late-winner. Just two goals in their last seven games have come in open play.

''The lads have been tremendous, the character and spirit they have shown. They have taken six points from the last nine. But now we have to keep picking up points so that's what we need to do,'' said Coyle. PTI APA SSCSSC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)