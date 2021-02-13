Left Menu

QUOTES-Tennis-Quotes from day six of the Australian Open

I almost had to cut myself some slack and give myself the time to get used to it and adjust to it." Ash Barty on playing without spectators. * "I just like sugar ... * "If it was in my power to choose opponents, then yes, I would think who I would like,(and not) face friends.

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 13-02-2021 19:15 IST | Created: 13-02-2021 19:15 IST
QUOTES-Tennis-Quotes from day six of the Australian Open

Quotes from day six of the Australian Open tennis championships on Saturday: * "Tonight was something I have never experienced before, it was new. I almost had to cut myself some slack and give myself the time to get used to it and adjust to it." Ash Barty on playing without spectators.

* "I just like sugar ... sweet desserts, tiramisu, panna cotta, anything. I don't eat sugar during the tournament and I've got five cakes in my room. After the tournament it's going to be a big fight with the cakes." Daniil Medvedev on his love for desserts. * "I might watch them a little bit on TV if it happens that the TV is on or the right channel is on. Otherwise I just switch to History Channel." Stefanos Tsitsipas, when asked if he plans to watch title favourites Novak Djokovic and Rafa Nadal in action.

* "Zero. To be able to play at this level at her age is admirable, both her and Venus... Once I have children, I don't think I'll be out here grinding." Jennifer Brady, 25, on the odds of her still playing at the same level as Serena Williams when she is 39. * "If it was in my power to choose opponents, then yes, I would think who I would like,(and not) face friends. But if I cannot control it, I don't want to lose time to think about it." Andrey Rublev after beating long-time friend Feliciano Lopez.

* "It's my kind of way of dealing with the quarantine ... I like to share with people. If I can make your day or make you smile, that makes me happy." Elina Svitolina on engaging with fans on social media during quarantine in Melbourne. * "I don't want to be too sarcastic and too negative because I just lost." Karolina Pliskova when asked if she needs to fine-tune aspects of her game after her third-round exit.

* "Since everyone has to wear it, we tried to make it that people can actually buy them on my website. It goes to charity for sick little kids from my hometown. Everyone who get one with my signature is doing a good thing and helping a kid." Karolina Muchova on releasing new face masks featuring her signature. * "I'm surprised I did it this year with the courts being so fast. I don't like this trend of Grand Slams making their courts faster and faster, but maybe I'm going to start liking it from now on." Donna Vekic on reaching the Australian Open fourth round for the first time.

* "It doesn't make that much of a difference to me because I'm not really used to playing in a big stadium with tons of fans like every single match, like some of the top players are." Jessica Pegula on playing her third round match without fans in attendance. Day six highlights (Compiled by Hardik Vyas and Rohith Nair in Bengaluru. Editing by Peter Rutherford, Hugh Lawson and Mark Potter )

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1004 titled ‘Kibi Dango’, spoilers revealed, release possible on Feb 14

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s multiple possibilities revealed, what we know so far

Optical components maker II-VI jumps into fray for Coherent with $6.4 bln bid

ANALYSIS-Google partners brace for hit as search giant threatens Australia exit

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Myanmar's Premier League fans join team opposing army's coup

Fans in Myanmar of soccer teams from Englands Premier League have banded together to join the popular movement protesting the countrys recent military takeover.Even though were rivals, we now show the world that we are holding hands with ea...

High-level judicial inquiry should be ordered into Jan 26 violence and cases against farmers: Protesting unions

Protesting farmer unions on Saturday demanded a high-level judicial inquiry into the violence during the tractor rally in Delhi on January 26 and the alleged false cases slapped on the peasants.Addressing a press conference at the Singhu bo...

Tennis-Nadal says back injury much improved as he reaches last 16

Rafa Nadal said his suspect back was no longer worrying him as he eased into the second week of the Australian Open by beating Britains Cameron Norrie on Saturday. The 34-year-old, bidding to move ahead of Roger Federer at the top of the Gr...

Bride-to-be tweets concerns over water-logging around house, problem vanishes

Upset with the prospect of receiving her wedding guests at her residence in a water-logged area, a Faridabad woman took to Twitter to apprise Haryana Chief Minister M L Khattar of her predicament and the problem disappeared in a jiffy.The S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021