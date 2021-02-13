Left Menu

Cricket-Doubtful decision in Chennai ruffles England feathers

Rahane then added one more run to his score before being bowled out by Moeen Ali. England had their review restored later. "At the time I was a little bit angry, but getting a wicket the next over makes it a little bit easier.

Reuters | Updated: 13-02-2021 20:22 IST | Created: 13-02-2021 20:22 IST
Cricket-Doubtful decision in Chennai ruffles England feathers

England spinner Jack Leach was "angry" after a doubtful umpiring decision cost him a wicket in the second test against India, but the left-arm spinner was relieved that it did not cost his team much in Chennai on Saturday. England challenged a not-out decision favouring Ajinkya Rahane, then on 66, convinced that the batsman had been caught by Ollie Pope at short leg off Leach.

While there was no contact when the ball passed the bat, TV umpire Anil Chaudhary failed to detect the ball kissing the glove en route to Pope after ballooning off the pad. Rahane then added one more run to his score before being bowled out by Moeen Ali. England had their review restored later.

"At the time I was a little bit angry, but getting a wicket the next over makes it a little bit easier. It's not cost us too much," Leach, who claimed 2-78, said after India finished the opening day on 300-6. "And we've got our review back which is also important. But I'd rather have three (wickets) than two, I guess."

Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell was among those baffled by the decision. "How can a third umpire not look at that?" Maxwell wrote on Twitter.

Rohit Sharma smashed a stroke-filled 161 to rescue India from a top-order collapse, and the opener was also beneficiary of a doubtful umpiring decision. Batting on 159, Rohit survived a tight stumping against Leach even though replays were not conclusive that the batsman had any part of his boot behind the line as needed.

Thanks to his seventh test century, England, who won the opening test by 227 runs, will have a battle on their hands on a track where the ball has already started turning prodigiously.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1004 titled ‘Kibi Dango’, spoilers revealed, release possible on Feb 14

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s multiple possibilities revealed, what we know so far

Optical components maker II-VI jumps into fray for Coherent with $6.4 bln bid

ANALYSIS-Google partners brace for hit as search giant threatens Australia exit

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rahul Gandhi becoming 'doomsday man' for India says Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi saying he is becoming a doomsday man for India by constantly insulting constitutional functionaries and creating fake narratives on various issues.Reply...

Farm laws will adversely impact small businesses associated with agriculture: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said that nearly 40 per cent of people in the country were in business associated with agriculture and the new farm laws will adversely impact them. Attacking the BJP-led central government at a rally ...

Senate decides to allow witnesses in Trump impeachment, extending trial

U.S. senators voted on Saturday in favor of allowing witnesses in the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, extending the proceedings as lawmakers weigh whether to convict Trump of inciting the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol. The ...

Fight over witnesses could delay Trump trial conclusion

Senators have voted to consider hearing from witnesses in the impeachment trial of Donald Trump.The vote could potentially extend proceedings that had been expected to end with a vote on Saturday.A last-minute fight over calling witnesses t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021