Left Menu

Soccer-Struggling Elche left without manager after Almiron resigns

Almiron joined Elche in August after the club decided to part ways with Pacheta, the coach who had guided them back into the top flight last season. They won three of their opening five games but have not earned a victory since beating Valencia 2-1 on Oct. 23.

Reuters | Updated: 13-02-2021 20:23 IST | Created: 13-02-2021 20:23 IST
Soccer-Struggling Elche left without manager after Almiron resigns

La Liga strugglers Elche have been left without a manager after coach Jorge Almiron resigned following his side's 3-1 defeat at Celta Vigo on Friday. The Argentine coach announced he was leaving in the post-match news conference, after his team's winless run was extended to 16 games.

"I've taken the decision to leave, I wish my players all the best. They gave everything in the match but unfortunately things didn't go our way," he said. Almiron joined Elche in August after the club decided to part ways with Pacheta, the coach who had guided them back into the top flight last season.

They won three of their opening five games but have not earned a victory since beating Valencia 2-1 on Oct. 23. Almiron leaves the club second-bottom in the standings, on 18 points after 21 games, two points from escaping the relegation zone.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1004 titled ‘Kibi Dango’, spoilers revealed, release possible on Feb 14

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s multiple possibilities revealed, what we know so far

Optical components maker II-VI jumps into fray for Coherent with $6.4 bln bid

ANALYSIS-Google partners brace for hit as search giant threatens Australia exit

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rahul Gandhi becoming 'doomsday man' for India says Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi saying he is becoming a doomsday man for India by constantly insulting constitutional functionaries and creating fake narratives on various issues.Reply...

Farm laws will adversely impact small businesses associated with agriculture: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said that nearly 40 per cent of people in the country were in business associated with agriculture and the new farm laws will adversely impact them. Attacking the BJP-led central government at a rally ...

Senate decides to allow witnesses in Trump impeachment, extending trial

U.S. senators voted on Saturday in favor of allowing witnesses in the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, extending the proceedings as lawmakers weigh whether to convict Trump of inciting the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol. The ...

Fight over witnesses could delay Trump trial conclusion

Senators have voted to consider hearing from witnesses in the impeachment trial of Donald Trump.The vote could potentially extend proceedings that had been expected to end with a vote on Saturday.A last-minute fight over calling witnesses t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021