Left Menu

Alpine skiing-Ligety forgoes final race of career due to bad back

Double Olympic champion Ted Ligety, who planned to retire on his own terms after next week's Alpine skiing world championships, abruptly called time on his career on Saturday due to a bad back.

Reuters | Updated: 14-02-2021 02:12 IST | Created: 14-02-2021 02:10 IST
Alpine skiing-Ligety forgoes final race of career due to bad back
Representative image. Image Credit: pxhere

Double Olympic champion Ted Ligety, who planned to retire on his own terms after next week's Alpine skiing world championships, abruptly called time on his career on Saturday due to a bad back. The 36-year-old American announced earlier this week that the giant slalom in Cortina D'Ampezzo, Italy, would be the final race of his career but has since been hit with what he described as the worst sciatic pain of his life.

"I can't point to anything that triggered it but I had been experiencing low grade sciatica for a week or two which was 'normal' for me on occasion for the last several years," Ligety wrote on Instagram. "An MRI revealed my discs at L4-5 and L5-S1 are herniated to the point it's not safe to ski right now."

Ligety has five world championship golds -- three in giant slalom in 2011, 2013 and 2015 as well as super-G and combined in 2013 -- and two bronzes. His golden triple at Schladming, Austria, in 2013 made him the first male skier to win three or more at a single championship since France's Jean-Claude Killy took four in 1968.

The American's final race was scheduled for Friday but Ligety said his focus is now on getting his back healthy enough to support a lifetime of playing and skiing with his kids. "I was excited to race one last time then retire on my own terms," said Ligety. "Unfortunately it was not to be, my back said I'm the boss and you are finished now."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Bologna, Benevento draw 1-1 and swap places on Serie A table

7.1 magnitude quake hits off coast of Japan's Fukushima

Brazil health regulator approves additional AstraZeneca vaccine imports

Study sheds light on how coronavirus may hijack human cells

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

After not-guilty vote, McConnell says Trump 'morally responsible' for Capitol riot

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell called Donald Trump practically and morally responsible for his supporters deadly attack on the Capitol, only moments after voting to acquit the Republican former president on an impeachment charg...

US Senate clears Trump over January 6 Capitol violence

The United States Senate on Saturday acquitted former president Donald J Trump on the charges of inciting the January 6 insurrection at the Capitol.Following four days of impeachment trial, the 100-member Senate voted to impeach Trump by 57...

Brazil reports 44,299 new coronavirus cases, 1,043 deaths

Brazil recorded 44,299 additional confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, along with 1,043 more deaths from COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Saturday.Brazil has registered more than 9.8 million cases of the virus since...

U.S. Senate acquits Trump as Republicans save him in impeachment again

The U.S. Senate acquitted Donald Trump on Saturday in his second impeachment trial in a year, with fellow Republicans blocking conviction over the former presidents role in the deadly assault by his supporters on the U.S. Capitol. The Senat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021