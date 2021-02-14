Left Menu

Soccer-PSG beat Nice to go top as Barca clash looms

The visitors went close to taking the lead on the hour but Amine Gouiri's attempt crashed against the bar. Kean punished them in the 76th minute, heading home from point-blank range to give PSG all three points after Icardi had stretched in the air to deflect Kylian Mbappe's cross.

Reuters | Updated: 14-02-2021 03:40 IST | Created: 14-02-2021 03:40 IST
Soccer-PSG beat Nice to go top as Barca clash looms

Paris St Germain geared up for their Champions League trip to Barcelona with a 2-1 home win against Nice that sent them top of the Ligue 1 standings on Saturday.

Italy striker Moise Kean netted the winner after Rony Lopes's 50th-minute goal had cancelled out Julian Draxler's opener for PSG in the first half. The French champions are on 54 points from 25 games and lead Lille, who host Brest on Sunday, on goal difference with Olympique Lyonnais in third place on 52 points.

Lyon slumped to a 2-1 defeat at home against Montpellier that ended their four-game winning streak in the league. The result left Nice in 13th place with 29 points from 24 matches.

PSG, who face Barca in their Champions League last-16 first leg on Tuesday, were without three key players with Neymar and Angel Di Maria injured while Marco Verratti was nursing a knock he sustained in a 1-0 French Cup win at Caen on Wednesday. The Italian was replaced by Draxler, who lived up to the task as he drove the ball home from close range after Mauro Icardi's attempt had bounced off the post into his path in the 22nd minute.

Nice, however, stepped up a gear after the break and Lopes equalised with a powerful shot under the crossbar following a rare poor clearance by Marquinhos. The visitors went close to taking the lead on the hour but Amine Gouiri's attempt crashed against the bar.

Kean punished them in the 76th minute, heading home from point-blank range to give PSG all three points after Icardi had stretched in the air to deflect Kylian Mbappe's cross. It was Kean's 10th goal in 17 league games.

"We have to be ready for Tuesday. And we will be," coach Mauricio Pochettino told a news conference. At the Groupama stadium, Teji Savanier headed home the opener for visitors Montpellier, only for Lucas Paqueta to level on the stroke of halftime as he poked the ball home after keeper Jonas Omlin had parried away Houssem Aouar's header.

But Lyon were clumsy up front and it was Montpellier who secured the win thanks to Sepe Wahi's second-half strike after Anthony Lopes failed to block Savanier's free kick.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Brazil health regulator approves additional AstraZeneca vaccine imports

Oxford University to test COVID-19 vaccine response among children for first time

BRIEF-Facebook, Twitter Ceos In Talks To Testify At House Hearing As Soon As March - Politico

Sports News Roundup: Pliskova points to ring rust as Czech exits in third round; Empty stadium better than one filled with silent fans, says Lyles and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Catalonia holds regional election, gauging separatists' strength

Catalan voters head to the polls on Sunday for an election that will test the strength of the Spanish regions pro-independence movement in an era now dominated by the coronavirus pandemic.Whether the election is won by the separatist partie...

After not-guilty vote, McConnell says Trump 'morally responsible' for Capitol riot

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell called Donald Trump practically and morally responsible for his supporters deadly attack on the Capitol, only moments after voting to acquit the Republican former president on an impeachment charg...

Over 50 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered: U.S. CDC

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it had administered over 50 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Saturday morning and delivered about 69.9 million doses. The tally of vaccine doses are for both Mo...

Soccer-PSG beat Nice to go top as Barca clash looms

Paris St Germain geared up for their Champions League trip to Barcelona with a 2-1 home win against Nice that sent them top of the Ligue 1 standings on Saturday.Italy striker Moise Kean netted the winner after Rony Lopess 50th-minute goal h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021