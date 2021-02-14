Left Menu

HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Australian Open day seven

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 14-02-2021 07:44 IST
HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Australian Open day seven

Highlights of day seven of the Australian Open tennis championships at Melbourne Park on Sunday. Times local (GMT +11): 1255 OSAKA BATTLES PAST MUGURUZA

Third seed Naomi Osaka saved two match points as she rallied from a set down to beat last year's finalist Garbine Muguruza 4-6 6-4 7-5. READ MORE:

1219 HSIEH REACHES FIRST GRAND SLAM QUARTER-FINAL Taiwan's Hsieh Su-wei reached the first Grand Slam quarter-final of her lengthy career when she shocked Czech 19th seed Marketa Vondrousova 6-4 6-2 on Margaret Court Arena.

At 35, Hsieh will be the oldest player to make a Grand Slam quarter-final debut in the open era when she plays Naomi Osaka later this week. 11.10 PLAY UNDERWAY ON DAY SEVEN

Play got underway as scheduled on the second day of Victoria's snap five-day coronavirus lockdown, which has resulted in fans being shut out of Melbourne Park. Two new locally acquired cases of COVID-19 were reported in the state in the 24 hours to Sunday morning.

The temperature was a cool 18 degrees Celsius (64 degrees Fahrenheit) with some sunshine forecast for the afternoon.

