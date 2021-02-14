HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Australian Open day seven

HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Australian Open day sevenReuters | Melbourne | Updated: 14-02-2021 07:44 IST | Created: 14-02-2021 07:44 IST
Highlights of day seven of the Australian Open tennis championships at Melbourne Park on Sunday. Times local (GMT +11): 1255 OSAKA BATTLES PAST MUGURUZA
Third seed Naomi Osaka saved two match points as she rallied from a set down to beat last year's finalist Garbine Muguruza 4-6 6-4 7-5. READ MORE:
Injured Djokovic's Australian Open record bid hangs in balance Order of play
Nadal eases past Norrie into last 16 Barty bounces into fourth round on empty court
Medvedev wins five-setter to join Russian charge Players switch back to COVID-mode as fans exit Australian Open
Medvedev skips dessert in hope of sweeter success in Melbourne Quotes from day six
1219 HSIEH REACHES FIRST GRAND SLAM QUARTER-FINAL Taiwan's Hsieh Su-wei reached the first Grand Slam quarter-final of her lengthy career when she shocked Czech 19th seed Marketa Vondrousova 6-4 6-2 on Margaret Court Arena.
At 35, Hsieh will be the oldest player to make a Grand Slam quarter-final debut in the open era when she plays Naomi Osaka later this week. 11.10 PLAY UNDERWAY ON DAY SEVEN
Play got underway as scheduled on the second day of Victoria's snap five-day coronavirus lockdown, which has resulted in fans being shut out of Melbourne Park. Two new locally acquired cases of COVID-19 were reported in the state in the 24 hours to Sunday morning.
The temperature was a cool 18 degrees Celsius (64 degrees Fahrenheit) with some sunshine forecast for the afternoon.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Putin's former judo partner says he owns palace which opposition links to Russian leader
Russians join protests against jailing of Kremlin critic Navalny despite crackdown
Russian police detain more than 2,100 people at Navalny protests - monitor
Russian police detain more than 4,000 people at Navalny protests -monitor
Russian police detain more than 500 people at protests backing Kremlin critic Navalny - monitoring group