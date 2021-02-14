Left Menu

Blow on right hand while batting keeps Pujara away from fielding in England's innings

India batsman Cheteshwar Pujara did not take the field for Englands first innings after being hit on the hand while batting on the opening day of the second Test here.Pujara made 21 off 58 balls in Indias first inning score of 329.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 14-02-2021 11:15 IST | Created: 14-02-2021 11:15 IST
Blow on right hand while batting keeps Pujara away from fielding in England's innings

India batsman Cheteshwar Pujara did not take the field for England's first innings after being hit on the hand while batting on the opening day of the second Test here.

Pujara made 21 off 58 balls in India's first inning score of 329. Reserve opener Mayank Agarwal took the field in Pujara's place after India were were bowled in the morning session of the second day.

''Cheteshwar Pujara was hit on his right hand while batting on Day 1 of the second Paytm Test against England. He felt some pain later. He will not be fielding today,'' read an update from the BCCI.

Pujara had taken a lot of body blows in the recent series in Australia, especially in the final innings of the series-deciding fourth Test at Brisbane, but had carried on batting to play a part in his team's incredible win.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Over 50 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered: U.S. CDC

Bologna, Benevento draw 1-1 and swap places on Serie A table

7.1 magnitude quake hits off coast of Japan's Fukushima

Brazil health regulator approves additional AstraZeneca vaccine imports

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sushma Swaraj's statue to be installed in Vidisha: MP CM

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday announced that a statue of former Union minister Sushma Swaraj will be installed inVidisha, the Lok Sabha constituency represented by her.On the occasion of Swarajs birth anniver...

India accounts for 11 pc of global death in road accidents: World Bank report

With just 1 per cent of the worlds vehicles, India accounts for 11 per cent of the global death in road accidents, the highest in the world, according to a report by the World Bank.The country accounts for about 4.5 lakh road crashes per an...

Dhanush's 'Karnan' to have theatrical release on April 9

South star Dhanush on Sunday announced that his upcoming Tamil film Karnan will have a worldwide theatrical release on April 9.The film, reportedly billed as an action-drama, is helmed by Mari Selvaraj of Pariyerum Perumal fame.Dhanush took...

PM Narendra Modi inaugurates Rs 3,770 crore, 9-km long Chennai Metro Rail Phase-I extension and other railway projects in Tamil Nadu.

PM Narendra Modi inaugurates Rs 3,770 crore, 9-km long Chennai Metro Rail Phase-I extension and other railway projects in Tamil Nadu....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021