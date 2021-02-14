Left Menu

India vs England: Scoreboard at lunch on Day 2

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 14-02-2021 11:51 IST | Created: 14-02-2021 11:51 IST
Scoreboard at lunch on the second day of the second Test between India and England here on Sunday.

India 1st innings (overnight 300/6): Rohit Sharma c Moeen b Jack Leach 161 Shubman Gill lbw b Olly Stone 0 Cheteshwar Pujara c Stokes b Jack Leach 21 Virat Kohli b Moeen 0 Ajinkya Rahane b Moeen 67 Rishabh Pant not out 58 Ravichandran Ashwin c Ollie Pope b Root 13 Axar Patel st Foakes b Moeen 5 Ishant Sharma c Rory Burns b Moeen 0 Kuldeep Yadav c Foakes b Olly Stone 0 Mohammed Siraj c Foakes b Olly Stone 4 Extras: 0 Total: 329 all out in 95.5 overs Fall of wickets: 0-1, 85-2, 86-3, 248-4, 249-5, 284-6, 301-7, 301-8, 325-9 Bowling: Stuart Broad 11-2-37-0, Olly Stone 15.5-5-47-3, Jack Leach 27-3-78-2, Ben Stokes 2-0-16-0, Moeen Ali 29-3-128-4, Joe Root 11-3-23-1.

England 1st Innings: Rory Burns lbw b Ishant 0 Dominic Sibley c Kohli b Ashwin 16 Daniel Lawrence c Shubman Gill b Ashwin 9 Joe Root c Ashwin b Axar 6 Ben Stokes batting 8 Extras: 0 Total: 39/4 in 18 overs Fall of wickets: 0-1, 16-2, 23-3, 39-4 Bowling: Ishant Sharma 4-1-15-1, Ravichandran Ashwin 9-2-15-2, Axar Patel 5-1-19-1.

