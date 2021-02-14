Cricket-Ashwin leads the rout as India take charge in Chennai

Left Menu

Ashwin dismissed Olly Stone with the final delivery before tea to return figures of 4-36. Ben Foakes was batting on 23 at the break with England still 223 behind. Ashwin also claimed the important wicket of Ben Stokes, dismissing the all-rounder bowled for 18. Seamer Mohammed Siraj struck with his first delivery to end Ollie Pope's promising knock of 22.

Reuters | Updated: 14-02-2021 15:08 IST | Created: 14-02-2021 14:27 IST
After posting 329 in their first innings, India unleashed their three-pronged spin attack on a turning track as they looked to get the series back to 1-1 after losing the opener. Image Credit: ANI

India tightened their grip on the second test against England on Sunday by claiming four wickets after lunch to reduce the tourists to 106-8 at tea on the second day at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Ben Foakes was batting on 23 at the break with England still 223 behind. India had earlier added 29 runs to their overnight score of 300-6 before being all out.

England's Moeen Ali (4-128) dismissed debutant Axar Patel and Ishant Sharma in the same over, and Stone (3-47) struck twice in three balls to remove Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Siraj. Rishabh Pant remained stranded on 58 not out, having smacked three sixes in his 77-ball blitz.

On a pitch where the ball was kicking up dust, England's reply got off to a woeful start. Ishant trapped Rory Burns lbw for a duck and Dom Sibley fell for 16 after India successfully reviewed a not-out decision.

Patel then dealt the biggest blow by dismissing Joe Root for six to claim his maiden test wicket. The England captain, whose spin proficiency would have been crucial on this pitch, fluffed his sweep shot offering a top-edge to Ashwin at short fine-leg.

Ashwin dismissed Lawrence for nine with the final delivery before lunch and England's middle-order caved in after the break. Ashwin also claimed the important wicket of Ben Stokes, dismissing the all-rounder bowled for 18.

Seamer Mohammed Siraj struck with his first delivery to end Ollie Pope's promising knock of 22.

