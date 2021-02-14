Left Menu

Ashwin surpasses Harbhajan for Test wickets in India, now only behind Kumble

Spin legend Anil Kumble is the leading wicket-taker in Tests in India with 350 scalps at an average of 24.88. Kumble is also Indias leading wicket-takers in Tests with 619 scalps to his game.

Ashwin surpasses Harbhajan for Test wickets in India, now only behind Kumble
Ashwin got past Harbhajan, who took 265 wickets in India at an average of 28.76, by dismissing Ben Stokes with a perfect off-spinner on the second day of the second Test against England here. Image Credit: ANI

Senior off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Sunday surpassed Harbhajan Singh to become the second highest wicket-taker in Tests played in India.

Ashwin got past Harbhajan, who took 265 wickets in India at an average of 28.76, by dismissing Ben Stokes with a perfect off-spinner on the second day of the second Test against England here. Ashwin's 266 wickets at home have come at an average of 22.67. Spin legend Anil Kumble is the leading wicket-taker in Tests in India with 350 scalps at an average of 24.88. Kumble is also India's leading wicket-taker in Tests with 619 scalps to his game. The legendary Kapil Dev is second with 434 wickets.

Harbhajan is third in the overall standings with 417 wickets and Ashwin is fourth with 391, having taken a five-wicket haul in England's first innings on Sunday.

