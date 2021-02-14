Alpine skiing-Austria's Kriechmayr wins men's downhill for golden double
Austria's Vincent Kriechmayr won Sunday's showcase men's downhill by the slimmest of margins at the Alpine skiing world championships to complete a rare speed double on Italian snow. Kriechmayr is only the third male skier after American Bode Miller (in 2005) and Austria's Hermann Maier (1999) to win both the super-G and downhill at the same world championships.Reuters | Updated: 14-02-2021 17:02 IST | Created: 14-02-2021 16:58 IST
Austria's Vincent Kriechmayr won Sunday's showcase men's downhill by the slimmest of margins at the Alpine skiing world championships to complete a rare speed double on Italian snow. The 29-year-old, who won the men's super-G on Thursday, beat Andreas Sander by 0.01 of a second according to provisional results. The silver medal was Germany's third from four races at the championships.
Switzerland's Beat Feuz, the 2017 downhill world champion, had to settle for bronze with a time 0.18 slower than Kriechmayr's down the tricky Vertigine piste. Kriechmayr is only the third male skier after American Bode Miller (in 2005) and Austria's Hermann Maier (1999) to win both the super-G and downhill at the same world championships.
