Left Menu

Tennis-Injured Djokovic admits playing on in Melbourne is a gamble

I don't want to speculate too much about it. "I didn't know few hours before I stepped on the court tonight whether I'm gonna play or not.

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 14-02-2021 20:46 IST | Created: 14-02-2021 20:41 IST
Tennis-Injured Djokovic admits playing on in Melbourne is a gamble
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Wounded Novak Djokovic admits he is taking a gamble by continuing at the Australian Open but says it is worth it to try and claim a record-extending ninth title. The 33-year-old suffered an injury he described as "a tear" to his right side against Taylor Fritz in the third round on Friday, but was fit enough to beat Milos Raonic 7-6(4) 4-6 6-1 6-4 on Sunday to reach the quarter-finals.

The world number one said he has been having extensive treatment and was on painkillers, but declined to actually explain what the injury was when asked on Sunday. "I did an MRI (scan), I did everything, I know what it is, but I don't want to talk about it now. I'm still in the tournament," Djokovic told reporters. "I hope you guys understand that. I don't want to speculate too much about it.

"I didn't know few hours before I stepped on the court tonight whether I'm gonna play or not. "If I'm part of any other tournament other than a Grand Slam, I definitely wouldn't be playing."

Djokovic occasionally pulled up gingerly against Raonic although he struck the ball with his usual power and precision. "It's kind of a gamble, that's what the medical team told me. It's really unpredictable," Djokovic said.

"It could cause much more damage than it is at the moment, but it also could go in a good direction. That's something that I don't know, and I don't think I will know until I stop taking painkillers. As long as I'm with high dose of painkillers, I guess I still can bear some of the pain. "But the tricky thing with the painkillers is that they hide what's really happening in there, so you might not feel it, but then the big damage might be done."

Djokovic will face a potentially tougher test against German sixth seed Alexander Zverev on Tuesday. "Playing against Sascha is a different matchup, there's probably going to be more rallies, gruelling rallies, exhausting, and it's going to be demanding from my side really from back of the court," Djokovic said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Over 50 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered: U.S. CDC

Bologna, Benevento draw 1-1 and swap places on Serie A table

7.1 magnitude quake hits off coast of Japan's Fukushima

Brazil health regulator approves additional AstraZeneca vaccine imports

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Myanmar rattled by army movements, expected internet cutoff

Sightings of armoured personnel carriers in Myanmars biggest city and leaked orders of an impending internet shutdown raised political tensions late Sunday, after vast numbers of people around the country flouted orders against demonstratio...

Jaishankar, Rajnath pay tribute to Sushma Swaraj on her birth anniversary

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday fondly remembered his predecessor Sushma Swaraj on her 69th birth anniversary and said she is deeply missed always.Fondly remember Sushma Swaraj ji on her birthday. Deeply missed, always, Jai...

Gujarat CM collapses on stage at poll rally

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani collapsed on stage on Sunday while addressing a rallyfor upcoming civic polls in Nizampura area of Vadodara, BJPleaders said.Rupani was given first aid on the stage. He was laterseen descending the stairs...

Kerala records 4,612 new COVID-19 cases

A total of 4,612 new COVID-19 cases have been recorded in Kerala within the last 24 hours, reported the state health department on Sunday. The total number of recoveries in the state stands at 9,36,398.Kerala is the worst affected state in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021