STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-LD IND India take firm control of second Test after Ashwin and Co wreak havoc Chennai, Feb 14 (PTI) India took command of the second Test after an exhilarating day two when 15 wickets fell on a rapidly deteriorating pitch with star spinner Ravichandran Ashwin ensuring a massive first innings lead for the hosts with his 29th five-wicket haul, here on Sunday.

SPO-CRI-ASHWIN-2ND LD RECORD Ashwin surpasses Harbhajan for Test wickets in India, now only behind Kumble Chennai, Feb 14 (PTI) Senior off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Sunday surpassed Harbhajan Singh to become the second highest wicket-taker in Tests played in India.

SPO-CRI-IND-ASHWIN-PANT Rishabh Pant needs break from constant comparisons, says Ashwin Chennai, Feb 14 (PTI) Give Rishabh Pant a ''break'' from constant comparisons and let him go from strength to strength, his senior India teammate Ravichandran Ashiwn suggested on Sunday.

SPO-CRI-ASHWIN-HARBHAJAN Sorry Bhajju pa, says Ashwin after breaking Harbhajan's record Chennai, Feb 14 (PTI) With apologies to Harbhajan Singh, Ravichandran Ashwin on Sunday cherished surpassing his former India teammate's number of Test wickets in the country.

SPO-CRI-IND-THORPE England Assistant coach Thorpe terms Chennai Test pitch incredibly challenging Chennai, Feb 14 (PTI) It is an incredibly challenging surface, said England assistant coach Graham Thorpe as India took upper hand after dismissing England for 134 in their first innings on Sunday. SPO-CRI-IND-PITCH-REACTIONS No one said a word when India had no chance: Warne shuts up Vaughan Chennai, Feb 14 (PTI) ''No one said a word about the pitch when India had no chance.'' With these words spin legend Shane Warne on Sunday silenced former England captain Michael Vaughan who had slammed the surface used for the second Test at Chepauk.

SPO-CHESS-IND India to bid for Chess Olympiad; AICF to start Indian Chess League New Delhi, Feb 14 (PTI) The All India Chess Federation (AICF) on Sunday decided to bid for the next available edition of the Olympiad while also announcing starting of a high-profile Indian Chess League this year.

SPO-ATH-RACEWALK-NATIONALS Manish Rawat wins inaugural 35km race walk gold Ranchi, Feb 14 (PTI) Olympian Manish Rawat of Uttarakhand won the inaugural men's 35km event on the second and final day of the National Open Race Walking Championships here on Sunday.

SPO-TENNIS-ANKITA Ankita rallies to win opener at Phillip Island Trophy Melbourne, Feb 14 (PTI) Indian tennis player Ankita Raina recorded her first victory in the singles main draw of a WTA Tour event with a three-set win over Elisabetta Cocciaretto at the Phillip Island Trophy here on Sunday.

SPO-ATH-PARA-IND Asian records for gold medallists Praveen, Nishad; India finish with 23 medals Dubai, Feb 14 (PTI) Teenaged high jumpers Praveen Kumar and Nishad Kumar produced their personal best efforts to take a gold each and set new Asian records as the curtains came down on the 12th Fazza International World Para Athletics Grand Prix here.

SPO-HOCK-IND-WOM HI names 25-member core probable group for senior women's national camp New Delhi, Feb 14 (PTI) Hockey India on Sunday announced its 25-member core probable group for the senior women's national coaching camp as part of the team's preparations for the Tokyo Olympics.

SPO-CRI-CHAPPELL By not declaring in first Test, Root missed out on sending a strong message to India: Chappell New Delhi, Feb 14 (PTI) Australian great Ian Chappell feels that by not declaring their second innings in the opening Test, England captain Joe Root missed out on sending a message, which could have given him a ''valuable psychological advantage'' later in the series.

SPO-ISL-MUMBAICITY-PREVIEW Mumbai City to shun complacency against Bengaluru FC Bambolim, Feb 14 (PTI) Mumbai City FC were the first to seal their berth in the play-offs of the Indian Super League but they can ill-afford to be complacent when they take on a struggling Bengaluru FC here on Monday.

SPO-FOOT-ILEAGUE-ARROWS Indian Arrows get their first win of I-League season Kolkata, Feb 14 (PTI) Gurpanthjeet Singh scored the only goal of the match as Indian Arrows recorded their first victory of the I-League season with a 1-0 result against Kolkata giants Mohammedan SC at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, here on Sunday.

SPO-ISL-NEUFC NorthEast United climb to third spot with 3-1 win over Odisha FC Vasco, Feb 14 (PTI) NorthEast United continued their unbeaten run and defeated Odisha FC 3-1 to climb to the third spot of the Indian Super League (ISL) standings here on Sunday.

SPO-KHOKHO-LEAGUE Super League Kho Kho C'ship: Reddy, Singha shine as Jaguars advance to semis New Delhi, Feb 14 (PTI) Brilliant performances from Siva Nagi Reddy and Avik Singha helped Jaguars clinch a crucial four-point win against Ninjas and progress to the semifinals of the Super League Kho Kho Championship here on Sunday.

