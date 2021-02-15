Left Menu

QUOTES-Tennis-Quotes from day eight of the Australian Open

Quotes from day eight of the Australian Open tennis championships on Monday: * "I can't get more confident, it is my best result yet and I'm playing good tennis." Jessica Pegula after reaching her first Grand Slam quarter-final. * "I think it's lack of focus, kind of distraction.

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 15-02-2021 13:06 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 13:06 IST
QUOTES-Tennis-Quotes from day eight of the Australian Open

Quotes from day eight of the Australian Open tennis championships on Monday: * "I can't get more confident, it is my best result yet and I'm playing good tennis." Jessica Pegula after reaching her first Grand Slam quarter-final.

* "I think it's lack of focus, kind of distraction. To have the day like that is extremely disappointing." Elina Svitolina after losing to Pegula. * "Sometimes you can maybe even not fight on the court but argue because we're competitors. After the match we are great friends. There is no rivalry in this part of competition." Daniil Medvedev on facing compatriot Andrey Rublev in the quarter-finals.

* "Unfortunately there was only one winner and it was her, but to know that one of her top-two matches is unfortunate but also reassuring." Jennifer Brady on Naomi Osaka's remark that their U.S. Open 2020 semi-final was one of her top-two matches of all time. * " ... it's amazing if it's never been (done) before and if it's the first time in history, then it's always something special." Rublev on three Russian men making it to a Grand Slam quarter-final for the first time in the Open era. Day eight highlights (Compiled by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Israel plans to reopen restaurants in March, restart tourism with Cyprus

Lupin, Aurobindo units recall products in US market

Australia says Google, Facebook close to media pay deals

Indiabulls Housing Fin to raise Rs 5,000 cr from securitisation in current quarter

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Anatomy of a conspiracy: With COVID, China took leading role

The rumors began almost as soon as the disease itself. Claims that a foreign adversary had unleashed a bioweapon emerged at the fringes of Chinese social media the same day China first reported the outbreak of a mysterious virus.Watch out f...

Canada launches 58-nation initiative to stop arbitrary detentions

Canada on Monday launched a 58-nation initiative to stop countries from detaining foreign citizens for diplomatic leverage, a practice that Ottawa and Washington say China and others are using.Foreign ministers signed a non-binding declarat...

India-Japan partnership has central place in modernisation, development efforts: Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister EAM S Jaishankar on Monday said a closer India-Japan partnership is most natural and has had a central place in Indias modernisation and development efforts. It has long been involved in expansion of our economic a...

End of lockdown? UK's Johnson mulls path out after 15 million vaccinated

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will judge this week how fast England can exit COVID-19 lockdown after vaccinating 15 million of its most vulnerable people, but the health minister said death and hospital admission numbers were still t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021