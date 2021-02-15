Left Menu

Soccer-Fulham striker Mitrovic tests positive for COVID-19

Reuters | Updated: 15-02-2021 13:42 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 13:42 IST
Soccer-Fulham striker Mitrovic tests positive for COVID-19

Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic has tested positive for COVID-19, the Premier League club said on Sunday. Fulham announced the news on Twitter https://twitter.com/FulhamFC/status/1361012332114169864 before their game at Everton, which they won 2-0 to end a 12-game league run without a win.

Mitrovic was among players who breached COVID-19 health protocols when he was pictured at a gathering on New Year's Eve. Fulham are 18th in the standings with 18 points after 23 games, seven points away from the safety zone.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Israel plans to reopen restaurants in March, restart tourism with Cyprus

Lupin, Aurobindo units recall products in US market

Australia says Google, Facebook close to media pay deals

Indiabulls Housing Fin to raise Rs 5,000 cr from securitisation in current quarter

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-Kohli, Ashwin fifties help India stretch lead to 416

Virat Kohli produced a batting masterclass on a turning track, and Ravichandran Ashwin smashed an unbeaten fifty, as India stretched their lead to 416 at tea on day three of the second test against England on Monday.The home side lost five ...

Anatomy of a conspiracy: With COVID, China took leading role

The rumors began almost as soon as the disease itself. Claims that a foreign adversary had unleashed a bioweapon emerged at the fringes of Chinese social media the same day China first reported the outbreak of a mysterious virus.Watch out f...

Canada launches 58-nation initiative to stop arbitrary detentions

Canada on Monday launched a 58-nation initiative to stop countries from detaining foreign citizens for diplomatic leverage, a practice that Ottawa and Washington say China and others are using.Foreign ministers signed a non-binding declarat...

India-Japan partnership has central place in modernisation, development efforts: Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister EAM S Jaishankar on Monday said a closer India-Japan partnership is most natural and has had a central place in Indias modernisation and development efforts. It has long been involved in expansion of our economic a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021