Soccer-Fulham striker Mitrovic tests positive for COVID-19

Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic has tested positive for COVID-19, the Premier League club said on Sunday. Fulham announced the news on Twitter https://twitter.com/FulhamFC/status/1361012332114169864 before their game at Everton, which they won 2-0 to end a 12-game league run without a win.

Mitrovic was among players who breached COVID-19 health protocols when he was pictured at a gathering on New Year's Eve. Fulham are 18th in the standings with 18 points after 23 games, seven points away from the safety zone.

