Motor racing-Red Bull to use Honda-based F1 engines from 2022

Reuters | London | Updated: 15-02-2021 14:46 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 14:46 IST
Red Bull have formed their own powertrain company and will race from 2022 with engines using Honda technology, the Formula One team said on Monday.

Honda, who currently provide engines to Red Bull Racing and sister team AlphaTauri, are leaving the sport as a power unit manufacturer at the end of the 2021 season.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

