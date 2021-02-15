Left Menu

Ind vs Eng, 2nd Test: Ashwin hits ton as visitors given target of 482

Ravichandran Ashwin scored a century as India was bowled out for 286 in the second innings on day three of the ongoing second Test against England here at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Monday.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 15-02-2021 15:52 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 15:52 IST
Ravichandran Ashwin scores century in 2nd Test (Photo/ BCCI Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Ravichandran Ashwin scored a century as India was bowled out for 286 in the second innings on day three of the ongoing second Test against England here at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Monday. Ishant Sharma scored seven runs and he fell when India's score read 237 but Ashwin formed a crucial 49-run stand with Mohammed Siraj and the duo took the hosts' score to 286 and the lead was extended to 481 runs. Now, England has been set a target of 482 to go 2-0 up in the four-match series.

Earlier, at the tea break on day three, India's score read 221/8, with Ashwin and Ishant Sharma on the field. The hosts currently enjoy a lead of 416 runs. Resuming day three from 54/1, India got off to the worst possible start as the hosts lost both Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara in the first 15 minutes. While Pujara lost the grip on his bat and failed to ground it on time, Rohit got stumped off Leach's ball courtesy of some quick glove work by Foakes. Pant was sent up the order after the fall of two wickets but he too failed to leave a mark. Foakes stumped Pant as Leach scalped his second for the day.

Ajinkya Rahane and Kohli then started to rebuild India's innings with a couple of boundaries. But Moeen Ali struck his first of the day as he dismissed Rahane to leave hosts reeling at 86/5 in the 31st over. Axar Patel too was sent back to the pavilion by Moeen in the 37th over. Kohli and Ashwin then formed a brilliant partnership. Both the players played cautiously but did not miss the opportunity to score boundaries on loose balls.

Continuing their brilliant form, Kohli and Ashwin completed their respective half-centuries as India crossed the 200-run mark in their second innings. Soon after that, England got the much-needed breakthrough as Moeen dismissed Kohli (62). Kuldeep Yadav then took the field. Ashwin and Kuldeep began adding runs to the scoreboard, with India's lead crossing the 400-run mark. However, the partnership between the two did not last for too long as Moeen removed Kuldeep (3).

Brief scores: India 329 and 286 (Ravichandran Ashwin 106, Virat Kohli 62; Moeen Ali 4/98); England 134. (ANI)

